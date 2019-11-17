The term “sleep hygiene” has been popping up more and more these days. Hygiene usually refers to cleanliness, but it can also be used as a term for maintaining health-promoting practices of any sort. So, sleep hygiene is the practice of maintaining a healthy sleep pattern.
No wonder we are talking so much about sleep these days. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 3 adults are not getting the seven hours of sleep or more a night that is generally considered the healthy amount.
Practicing good sleep hygiene entails following a regular sleep schedule, lowering light levels in the hours before bedtime, avoiding stimulants like caffeine after a certain hour, avoiding watching television or using devices in the bedroom, and making your sleep environment as dark and peaceful as possible.
I would also suggest promoting a healthy cortisol rhythm by taking an adrenal-supporting herbal formula or two daily. Your cortisol rhythm relies heavily on your adrenal glands. A balanced cortisol rhythm should promote a healthy night’s sleep by being lower at night to make you want to go to sleep and being higher in the morning to make you feel awake and alert.
Our lifestyle can get in the way of maintaining a healthy cortisol balance. Stress, lack of proper nutrition, and a varying work or school schedule can really throw our cortisol rhythm out of balance. Luckily many have found that either taking a more focusing adrenal formula in the morning with herbs like rhodiola and holy basil or a more relaxing evening formula with herbs like ashwagandha and lemon balm to be very helpful. Some may even take morning and evening formulas if they have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep and find it hard to maintain daytime focus.
As a society, we all need to make sleep a priority, and using some of these tips to maintain a healthy sleep hygiene practice can help make our dreams of a restful night’s sleep come true.