When we think of gut health, we usually think about beneficial bacteria, mainly lactobacillus and bifidobacterium strains. But a somewhat less known beneficial yeast known as saccharomyces boulardii is showing promise in promoting a healthy gut microbiome and also supporting a healthy immune response.

Research has shown this beneficial yeast to be helpful in cases of gut-related complaints, especially issues related to diarrhea. Many doctors will suggest taking saccharomyces boulardii along with a round of antibiotics for this reason. It is often suggested preventatively in those traveling abroad to hopefully avoid cases of travelers’ diarrhea and may be of help if someone is fighting a bout of a stomach bug.

Many recent studies have focused on how this probiotic yeast can play a role in supporting our immune system. It is well known that our gut plays a large role in our overall immune health and probiotic-rich foods and supplements can assist by adding specific helpful bacteria into our gut microbiome. It seems that this yeast might play a role in reducing levels of gut inflammation and may also help to stimulate the body’s own immune response.

Though saccharomyces boulardii is now getting attention from researchers and medical professionals alike, it is a little tougher to find than its more traditional probiotic counterparts, so turn to your local health food store for this supplement. It is often found on its own and is suggested to take in addition to your daily probiotic formula. Look for a capsule that contains around 5 billion colony forming units, and try to find a supplement that contains a prebiotic as well.

There are more and more reasons to support a healthy gut, and immune health is one of the most important, especially now. A gut-friendly diet, a high-quality probiotic and this beneficial yeast may just be the boost that your gut and immune system have been looking for.

Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry for over 14 years. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.

