We talked about the brain- and nerve-supporting properties of lion's mane mushroom in my last column. So, let's stay on the topic of mushrooms and focus on reishi, a mushroom that has been used for many issues throughout history.
Reishi is a shiny, reddish-colored mushroom that has been heavily used in Chinese medicine for thousands of years. It is considered a polypore fungus and has a fairly hard cap in comparison to many other mushrooms. Due to its texture and somewhat bitter flavor, reishi is commonly used in broths or teas that tend to be more on the medicinal side than many other culinary mushrooms.
Studies have looked into the benefits of reishi and tend to focus on its immune-supporting properties and its abundance of antioxidants. Unlike some short-term, immune-boosting supplements, reishi is a great supplement to take for a longer term daily immune boost. Many doctors who incorporate supplements with medical treatment will suggest supplementing with reishi to support the immune system and also to help with fatigue due to chemotherapy treatments. This will, of course, vary from doctor to doctor, so be sure to talk with your doctor before starting any new supplements.
As with all mushrooms, I suggest finding a reishi supplement that is either made from the root system known as the mycelium or a supplement containing a water extract of the fruiting body. Since reishi has many uses, it can also be found combined with other herbs and mushrooms for a more targeted formula or on its own in capsules, powder, liquid extracts and even teas.
Whether you're looking for immune system support, energy or antioxidants, reishi is a great supplement to add to your daily routine.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry for over 16 years. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.