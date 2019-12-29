The new year is a great time to set new health goals, but it’s all too easy to set goals that are a little bit tougher than we might think. Only about 8% of people actually accomplish their New Year’s goals, according to a study from the University of Scranton.
But don’t let that low number discourage you. I find that the key to a successful resolution is to start small with more manageable goals. Here are a few of my suggestions.
Don’t focus on weight loss; focus on health: Many people start a new diet at the first of the year, but unfortunately, most of the popular fad diets can be tough to maintain. I suggest making a goal to incorporate more nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables into every meal. Fruits and vegetables are usually lower in calories and can help fill you up quicker.
Focus on low-impact exercise: Many go all-out with a new exercise plan, and that’s great if your body can handle that. But if it’s been a while since you’ve hit the gym, try starting with lower impact exercise plans like a beginner’s yoga class a couple times a week or daily walking at a slightly quicker pace than usual.
Try meditation: It is easier than ever to get great help starting a meditation practice, and the science backing up the health benefits of this ancient mental exercise keeps piling up. With apps like Headspace and Insight Timer, you can get quick advice and guided meditations from teachers around the globe.
Try a new supplement: Do you take a multivitamin? Are you supporting your adrenal glands? Do you get enough magnesium? Have you tried curcumin? Starting and committing to a new supplement regimen can make for an easy but important health goal. Many people are excited to start a new supplement at first, but don’t stick with it long enough to notice the benefits. Plan to give a new supplement around 30 to 90 days before you decide if you want to stick with it, and make sure you are shopping for supplements at a trusted health food store to get the best quality.
If you start with more manageable New Year’s goals, you are much more likely to make them into daily habits that can last a lifetime.