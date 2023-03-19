The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Spring is almost here and the change of the seasons has traditionally been a reminder to support an important system of the body. I like to focus on liver support in the spring.

Unfortunately, our diet is often lacking in digestive and liver-supporting bitter foods, but many edible bitters start to pop up around spring time. While we may not have the yard or the know-how for foraging, we can use this reminder to increase our intake of slightly bitter leafy greens like kale, mustard greens and collards.

Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.

