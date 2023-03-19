Spring is almost here and the change of the seasons has traditionally been a reminder to support an important system of the body. I like to focus on liver support in the spring.
Unfortunately, our diet is often lacking in digestive and liver-supporting bitter foods, but many edible bitters start to pop up around spring time. While we may not have the yard or the know-how for foraging, we can use this reminder to increase our intake of slightly bitter leafy greens like kale, mustard greens and collards.
Add kale to your salads, but don’t just relegate salads to a side dish; instead, make a large salad as your main course. Include nuts and seeds for protein, add fresh or dried herbs like dill and cilantro and drizzle with fresh lemon or lime juice for a tasty way to support your liver.
Drink dandelion root tea or a coffee substitute made with chicory root. Dandelion root is a great bitter tea with roasty and earthy flavors. Many liver-supporting tea formulas will use dandelion as one of the main ingredients. Roasted chicory root, also considered an herbal bitter, has a great coffee-like flavor which makes it perfect for an afternoon or evening substitute for coffee without the caffeine.
If you want extra liver support or don’t have the time to include these bitter foods in your daily meals, then pick up a milk thistle supplement. If you’ve ever looked into natural liver support, then you have certainly seen milk thistle suggested. It is by far the most popular bitter herb for liver support. If you go this route, be sure to look for a milk thistle supplement that is standardized to its active property called silymarin. Milk thistle is great on its own, but it also works well in formulas that include other liver-supporting bitter herbs like artichoke and turmeric as well as high antioxidant supplements like N-Acetyl Cystine and resveratrol. As always, check your local health food store for the best quality supplements.
Liver support is important and spring can be a great reminder not only to take the right supplements, but also to try to get a little more variety in the foods we eat.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
