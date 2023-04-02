For many of us, the warm days and newly blooming flowers of spring also bring with them a hefty dose of seasonal allergies. Here are three suggestions to enjoy all that spring has to offer and help keep allergies at bay.
Stay hydrated. If you suffer from springtime allergies, drinking enough water may help. Staying hydrated can have a positive effect on your body’s histamine response. There’s no perfect amount of water that is right for every person, but shoot for roughly eight servings of eight ounces of water a day. Don’t forget electrolytes. You need these important minerals in addition to water to keep your body hydrated. Use electrolyte mixes without too many extra ingredients or drink some coconut water once or twice daily.
Try nasal irrigation. This sinus rinsing technique can be traced back to its Ayurvedic roots roughly 5,000 years ago in ancient India. The “neti pot” made its way to America in the 1970s and has been suggested as a daily practice by many doctors since. It has also had its use validated by research in recent years. These days, more convenient squeezable bottles and rinsing solutions have made this technique even easier and more effective. The practice of nasal irrigation helps to flush out irritants including pollen. Be sure to use good quality filtered water that has been boiled and cooled to avoid bacteria and look for a saline-style solution made specifically for nasal irrigation.
Give supplements a try. Many folks find that a daily supplement formula for allergy support can be very helpful during springtime. Head to your local health food store or supplement shop and look for a formula that includes ingredients like nettle leaf, quercetin, bromelain, astragalus and vitamin C. These ingredients may help support our body’s inflammatory response while also supporting our immune system during allergy season.
Hopefully, one or all of these suggestions will help you enjoy the warmer weather of spring and keep sniffles and sneezes away so you can have a season filled with happy and healthy times of outdoor fun.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington.
