Many of us can experience bouts of troubled sleep. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly one in three adults report a daily lack of sleep. Chronic sleep issues are also linked to other health concerns such as depression, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
If your sleep troubles come from a restless mind at bedtime or waking up to a list of worries or tasks in the middle of the night, then it may be time to try an herb that is often suggested for stress and adrenal health.
Ashwagandha root is often found in supplements and teas geared toward daytime stress and overall adrenal support, but recent studies have suggested that this “stress herb” may also be beneficial to help promote a healthy night’s sleep.
This fascinating herb has been used in India for thousands of years for everything from skin health to constipation. In more recent years, it has gained popularity for its ability to support a healthy response to stress. We may not always think of our sleep issues as being connected to stress, but stressful times can often result in poor sleep. And if we are chronically stressed, then our sleep may suffer for much longer periods of time.
While some adaptogens, like rhodiola, are better suited for only daytime use, the calming properties of ashwagandha may provide support for daytime stress as well as helping us to calm our thoughts as we drift off to sleep.
Ashwagandha can be taken in capsules, tea or even gummies, but for nighttime use, I prefer this herb in a combination with other more traditional calming herbs like lemon balm or passionflower.
If you aren’t having much luck with other sleep supporting supplements or if you find it tough to turn your thoughts off before bed, then this calming adaptogen might help support the restful night’s sleep that you have been hoping for.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
