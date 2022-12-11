Most of us could use some support with our stressors, especially around the holidays. But, do we need stress support or do we need emotional support? These two things sound similar, and they are. But they might just be different enough to merit different approaches. Let’s talk about them.
When I talk with customers about these issues, I like to ask them if they are able to point to their stress or mood issues. For example, their job is extra stressful right now or this semester of school is extra tough. Those are things that they can point to as a stressor. If you can point to an issue that is adding to your stress, then you may be best served focusing on a supplement that focuses on overall stress support.
Stress support supplements tend to include adaptogenic herbs like ashwagandha or holy basil combined with calming herbs like kava or skullcap and may also include focus-supporting supplements like L-Theanine and theobromine. These formulas often are formulated for quicker results and may be used daily or as the need arises.
If you are stressed or feel gloomy often and don’t have anything specific to point to, then you may want to consider an emotional support supplement. Emotional-supporting supplement formulas tend to be made for long-term use and may require a bit of patience because these products often need to be taken for a little longer to see a difference. This type of formula may contain uplifting and energy-supporting herbs like saffron and rhodiola combined with nourishing supplements like Vitamin D3, B Vitamins and 5-HTP.
Be sure to talk with your healthcare provider before starting any emotional-supporting supplements, especially if you take medications for similar concerns, to avoid any possible interactions. While supplements may support a balanced mood and a healthy stress response, some issues may need to be addressed by medication.
If you can point to your stressors, then give a stress-support supplement a try. If you’re feeling gloomy, but aren’t too sure why, then look for a supplement that focuses more on emotional support. It may take a little trial and error, so be patient. Hopefully, this helps you find the supportive approach that is right for you.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry since 2003. Follow him on social media @travislemonwellness He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
