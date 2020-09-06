Many women have tried supplementing with the herb black cohosh for support during their transition into perimenopause and menopause. Health professionals will often suggest trying a supplement that contains this popular herb to support women through this time of hot flashes, mood irregularity and low energy. While black cohosh alone can help many women experiencing the woes of this stage of life, some find that its benefits are not as helpful as they would like.
Luckily, a new study has found that taking black cohosh along with the adaptogenic herb rhodiola rosea may provide better relief of menopausal issues than black cohosh alone. In this study, the women taking a combination of both herbs reported much better quality of life results than those taking the placebo or black cohosh only.
This study is interesting to me because I have found many adaptogens to be complementary to other herbs and vitamins, especially when supporting energy levels, stress and focus. These three issues are common complaints of menopausal women. It is also interesting to note that rhodiola is sometimes referred to as a cooling adaptogen, which may lend credence to this herb being helpful in relation to another common menopausal complaint, hot flashes.
Rhodiola has an impressive history of traditional use, most notably being touted as a tonic for endurance by the Vikings. It is considered one of the most energetic herbs in the class of adaptogenic herbs and often finds its way into supplement formulas that are geared toward energy and focus.
This new study opens up a whole new lane for this impressive herb. Black cohosh together with rhodiola may just be the one-two punch that many menopausal women have been searching for.