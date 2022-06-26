Are you vitamin D deficient? Knowing the answer to this question might be more important than ever, especially when it comes to maintaining healthy cognition.
A new study from the University of South Australia shows that “low levels of vitamin D were associated with lower brain volumes and an increased risk of dementia and stroke.”
Luckily, there are some easy ways to increase our vitamin D levels. The first is sun exposure. Spending just a few minutes soaking up the sun’s rays can increase our vitamin D levels. Of course, this is much tougher in the cold months, but getting some sun each day can be helpful to provide quite a bit of this much-needed nutrient. But don’t get burnt! Research shows that once the skin starts to get pink, we need to head for the shade. Our skin stops making vitamin D once it becomes irritated by excess sun exposure.
We can also eat foods that provide this important nutrient. Since I follow and recommend a plant-based diet, I suggest incorporating plenty of mushrooms into your meals. Mushrooms produce vitamin D when exposed to the sun, much like we do. But look for mushrooms that list their vitamin D content on the label, because many commercial mushrooms are grown in a dark environment.
There is even some evidence that exposing fresh, store-bought mushrooms to sunlight for at least 15 minutes and up to two hours may increase their vitamin D levels. So if you are deficient in this important nutrient, you may want to try sunning your mushrooms before you use them.
Taking a daily vitamin D supplement is often the easiest way to increase your intake of this nutrient. As with all supplements, be picky. It’s best to stick to the aisles of a trusted health food store when a high-quality supplement or vitamin is needed. Most supplements that are sold in health food stores have been tested more thoroughly than their cheaper, mass-market counterparts.
Look for the D3 form of vitamin D. It is considered the most effective form of vitamin D for most people. Health care providers often suggest between 1,000 and 5,000 units of D3 daily. The dose will depend on your blood level, so request a test from your doctor to see what your level is currently. Your doctor will be able to make specific recommendations based on your needs. This study considered a vitamin D score of 50 nanomoles per liter to be a normal, healthy level.
This study also showed that “in some populations, as much as 17% of dementia cases might be prevented by increasing everyone to normal levels of vitamin D.” This exciting study shows us that vitamin D may be more important than we thought. So now is the time to get our levels checked. Let’s do all we can to make sure that we are getting enough of this important nutrient that supports our brain and our overall health in so many ways.