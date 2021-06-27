With warm weather comes more movement, but unfortunately for some, with increased movement and activity comes inflammation and soreness. While some healthy inflammation isn’t a bad thing, sometimes it can turn into more long-term or even chronic inflammation.
Two of my favorite inflammatory supporting supplements are curcumin and boswellia. These two supplements work especially well together, and better yet, they have been shown to provide relief in multiple clinical studies.
Let’s start with curcumin. Unfortunately, curcumin can be a little bit tricky to shop for. I think many of us confuse curcumin extract with its source, turmeric.
While curcumin is sourced from turmeric root, there can be a big difference in terms of potency depending on the supplement you buy. Turmeric root contains on average only around 3% of curcumin by weight. Most clinical studies have used a strong extract of curcumin, many of which used a 95% curcumin extract. So, unfortunately, if you use a cheaper turmeric root powder product, you won’t get anywhere near the extract doses that have shown to be effective.
There is also a push to include absorption helpers like black pepper and others. Extracts of black pepper have been shown to help with absorption of curcumin, but these have been specific extracts of black pepper, not regular black pepper. Also, if you start with a low curcumin whole turmeric supplement, there won’t be much curcumin to absorb in the first place.
So, my suggestion is to use turmeric powder to flavor your recipes, but look for a high-curcumin supplement on the shelves of your favorite health food store.
Now, while curcumin can cover many inflammatory bases, there are a few things that it can’t do. This is where boswellia comes into play.
Research has shown that curcumin works more on the inflammatory pathways that might cause us to reach for an over-the-counter, NSAID-type pain reliever. Think overuse and repetitive motion. Boswellia, an extract sourced from the frankincense tree, tends to be helpful in supporting more long-term inflammatory issues.
In most cases I suggest you look for a formula that contains both curcumin and boswellia together.
Movement is great and we can all use more of it, but when this movement brings us more discomfort than we expected, it might cause us to begin skipping the things that make us move.
So, support your inflammatory response and get back on the trail or on the bike or whatever activity you prefer. Your body will be happy that you did.