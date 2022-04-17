Are you one of the all too common people with sleep issues? Some of us have trouble falling asleep, while others have trouble staying asleep. Unfortunately, many people have both of these issues, leading to all sorts of troubles throughout the next day and beyond.
Luckily, a new study suggests that a combination of two popular supplements may provide help with both falling asleep and staying asleep. This study published in the journal Pharmaceutical Biology found that a mixture of the supplements GABA and L-Theanine “decreased sleep latency and improved NREM sleep.”
Sleep latency is the time it takes us to fall asleep, and NREM sleep is comprised of three stages of sleep that help us feel rested through the next day. This type of sleep also helps our body to repair and heal, supports a balanced stress response, promotes healthy memory function and may even benefit our immune system. A lack of this type of repairing sleep can lead to many issues the next day or further down the road.
Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid, or GABA, is a neurotransmitter that is made in our brain and is also produced in our gut. It is considered an inhibitory neurotransmitter due to its calming effect on our nervous system. L-Theanine is an amino acid that is known to give green tea its relaxing, focusing and uplifting properties. L-Theanine has also been shown to increase the levels of certain neurotransmitters, including GABA, in the brain. This study found a combination of GABA and L-Theanine to be more effective than either supplement taken on its own.
As always, check with your health care provider before starting any new supplements, especially if you are on any medication or have other health concerns. I suggest chewable tablets of both of these supplements a little before bedtime. I find that these chewable supplements work faster than a capsule or tablet. These may also be cut to adjust if you find that you need a smaller dose.
Sleep is so important to our overall health, and unfortunately, many of us don’t get nearly enough of it. Hopefully, these supplements can provide support for a well-needed, restful night’s sleep. Here’s to relaxing dreams and deep, repairing sleep!
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry since 2003. Follow him on social media @travislemonwellness. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.