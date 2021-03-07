Unfortunately, issues involving the liver are on the rise, and while watching our diet and lifestyle choices are the two best ways to keep our livers healthy, certain natural supplements can also help. Healthy liver function is important because the liver plays a role in so many important functions of the body. From digestion to cholesterol levels, the liver is involved.
Here are a few great liver supporting supplements to look for.
Milk thistle — Milk thistle is probably one of the most common supplements used for liver health. This very bitter herb has been used for over 2,000 years to promote a healthy liver and digestive health. It’s active property is called silymarin, so try to look for a supplement that has been standardized to around 80% of this important property.
NAC — N-Acetyl Cystine, commonly referred to as NAC, has become a popular supplement of late for its lung supporting properties, but it also plays an important role in liver health. NAC has been shown to increase levels of the antioxidant glutathione. Low glutathonine levels have been linked to certain liver issues, but glutathione supplements can be very tough to actually absorb, so most health care providers will suggest NAC instead.
Curcumin — Curcumin is considered to be the most beneficial property of turmeric, but unfortunately this property is fairly low in the turmeric root itself. So for most, regular turmeric powder or capsules won’t cut it. Luckily, many brands of turmeric supplements that you will find in your local health food store have been standardized to around 95% of this important property and also contain ingredients to increase its absorption. It is the inflammatory supporting and antioxidant properties of this extract that make curcumin so important for liver support, amongst all of the other great reasons to take this all-star of a supplement.
Don’t forget to take care of your liver. In addition to healthy diet and lifestyle choices, consider these important supplements. You can use them separately and even rotate between them, or you can also use a daily combination that contains these supplements and other beneficial liver supporting supplements like artichoke, dandelion root or burdock root all in one formula.