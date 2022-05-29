Around 60% of Americans feel they are more tired now than ever before, according to a recent survey by market research company OnePoll. Much of the blame for this excess tiredness has been placed on the fact that we are all living and working through the stress of an ongoing global pandemic.
When low energy levels strike, many folks turn to coffee or other caffeinated drinks for a boost. But while naturally caffeinated drinks like coffee and teas can be a good pick-me-up, it’s our reliance on them and the times that we consume them that can often lead to an energy-draining crash now and even lead to sleep issues later. So, for those reasons, let’s try to halt or limit our caffeine intake after noon.
Many of us have tried an energy supplement at one point in our lives, but unfortunately, a lot of these supplements are filled with synthetic caffeine or rely on stimulant herbs like yohimbe and guarana. While these herbs are not necessarily bad and certainly have their place, long-term daily use may not be the best option.
Therefore, I suggest well-formulated energizing supplements with herbs that provide a less jittery but more focused and sustainable energy. To find these supplements, look for products that rely on green tea or cocoa. Green tea can provide a more balanced energy thanks to its focusing amino acid l-theanine. Research on a combination of caffeine and l-theanine has shown these two important properties of green tea may decrease mental fatigue, while also promoting a healthy mood.
While cocoa contains some caffeine, it contains more of an interesting alkaloid called theobromine. I often refer to theobromine as caffeine’s dignified cousin. This property can be energizing, but in a different and often more helpful way than caffeine. The best way I can describe it is much less jittery and much more focused.
If stress is leading to our lower energy levels, then adrenal-supporting adaptogenic herbs can also be helpful. Many good energy formulas will contain adaptogens like rhodiola, holy basil, eleuthero and schisandra.
So, if your energy levels are fading, limit caffeinated drinks to early in the day, look for an energy supplement formulated for healthy sustained energy and try to stick to a fairly regular sleep schedule. Be patient. Energy levels don’t come back overnight. But if we find the right supplement and lifestyle changes, we may be able to get back to more of the good kind of energy, the sustained and focused energy that we’ve been missing.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry since 2003. Follow him on social media @travislemonwellness He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
