Father’s Day is coming up, so let’s focus on keeping Dad healthy.
Unfortunately, men’s health is often overlooked, but here are a few important supplements that may help to promote the health and well-being of dads of all kinds.
Men’s multivitamin: This seems like an easy one, but finding a truly good multivitamin can be harder than you think. Look for a whole-food multivitamin and avoid the cheap, low-quality brands that can usually be found on the shelves of a big-box store.
Usually, brands that are sourcing their vitamins from foods are also likely to focus on testing and quality sourcing of their ingredients.
If you are above 40, you may want to look for an age-specific multivitamin. Our nutritional needs change as we age, so our multivitamin should change with them.
Prostate health: A younger dad may not have to worry about prostate health yet, but this will be good information for the future. It’s pretty much assured that men will have some sort of prostate issue as we age. Frequent urination, especially at night, may be due to inflammation of the prostate gland. If you have these issues, it’s time to find a good prostate formula. Look for a blend that uses traditional prostate-supporting herbs like saw palmetto and nettle root, but also includes clinically researched ingredients like phytosterols and Swedish flower pollen.
Digestive support: Poor digestion can affect anyone, but men can be less likely to look for relief. Probiotics and digestive enzymes can be a big help.
Probiotics work more in the lower gut and digestive enzymes work more in the stomach. If you have constipation, think probiotics.
If you have gas or bloating after a meal, think enzymes. If you have all of the above, look for a formula that includes both probiotics and enzymes. Quality matters so much with these two supplements, so shop for these at a trusted local health food store that can answer questions and make product suggestions.
Adrenal support: Dads are stressed just like everyone else, so let’s talk about adrenal-supporting adaptogenic herbs.
If stress is sapping your energy, look for adrenal-support formulas that focus on energizing adaptogens like rhodiola and schisandra. If your stress causes anxiousness, look for formulas that focus on calming adaptogens like ashwagandha and holy basil.
These supplements work best when taken every day to support a balanced response to stress.
Omega-3s: Men tend to experience cardiovascular issues at a higher rate than women. I’d bet that most folks have had a doctor suggest that they supplement with fish oil or another omega-3 source.
But omega-3s don’t only support a healthy heart — they also can provide support for brain health, eye health and overall inflammatory response. Again, quality is extremely important when it comes to omega-3s, so skip the best deal and go to a trusted local health food store.
Brain health: New research is coming out all the time on what we can do to help keep our brain healthy. The earlier, the better when it comes to supporting our brain.
So, to whoever is reading this, regardless of age, this is your reminder to start supporting your overall brain health. Look for a supplement based on real clinical research. Skip products with low amounts of many different ingredients and look for formulas that focus on functional, therapeutic doses of important ingredients like ginkgo, gotu kola, turmeric and phosphatidylserine.
So, dads, let’s take care of ourselves better.
We’ve got a whole family of reasons to take our health seriously and try to stay healthy and happy for as long as we can.