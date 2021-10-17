From allergies to shorter days, the transition into fall can be a great time to consider trying some new supplements for seasonal support.
As beautiful as the fall months can be, many folks find that outdoor fun this time of year can be dampened by their allergies. Certain pollens are in the air, not to mention the mold from the falling leaves and the dewy evenings.
I find lung- and sinus-supporting supplements to be especially helpful in these months. Look for supplements that include ingredients like nettle leaf, N-acetylcysteine and quercetin. Drink warm herbal teas with mullein or licorice root, and be sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
Shorter days mean less exposure to the sun, which can lead to lower-than-optimal vitamin D levels. Many practitioners will suggest increasing your vitamin D supplement to around 2,000 to 5,000 international units per day of this important immune system-supporting nutrient. Talk with your doctor to see what amount they recommend during these times of less daylight.
Less daylight can also mean less energy for some people. Energizing formulas that include herbs like ginseng and yerba mate or B vitamins can be helpful for many people, but if your lack of energy is combined with stress or a gloomy mood, you may want to give adrenal-supporting adaptogens like holy basil, ashwagandha or rhodiola a try. If this sounds like something you experience, ask your local health food store employee to point you in the direction of an energizing adrenal-supporting formula.
Fall is a beautiful season, but the colder and darker transition into winter can be tough on us for many reasons. If you give some of these supplements a try, it might make this transitory time a little easier and hopefully even more enjoyable.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry for over 14 years. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
