Heart Health Month is winding down, but that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t continue to focus on keeping your heart in good shape. There are many great herbs and supplements that support a healthy heart. Here are a few of the heart-healthy supplements I suggest.
Ubiquinol CoQ10: A lot of people, including many health care providers, suggest CoQ10 for cardiovascular support. While the traditional form of CoQ10, called ubiquinone, can be helpful, I suggest trying CoQ10 in its reduced form, ubiquinol. The ubiquinol form has been shown to be absorbed up to six times better than its more commonly found counterpart.
OPCs: The active property of the grape seed, oligomeric proanthocyanidins, or OPCs, have shown to be beneficial in supporting healthy blood pressure levels. An Italian study focusing on pre- or mild hypertension showed that 93% of the participants taking a 300mg dose of OPCs returned to normal blood pressure levels in only four months. Just be sure to look for trustworthy brands of OPC, because unfortunately grape seed extracts are one of the most adulterated supplements on the market.
Magnesium: Not only is magnesium necessary for many processes in the cardiovascular system, but healthy magnesium levels are also very much connected to a healthy night of sleep. Why talk about sleep when we’re focusing on heart health? Studies have shown a lack of sleep can increase the risk of negative cardiovascular events. Look for supplements that use the more absorbable forms of magnesium like magnesium citrate or magnesium glycinate.
As always, be sure to check with your health care practitioner before starting any new supplements, especially if you are on medications. Don’t only think about heart health for one month out of the year — make it a focus of your health and wellness regimen all year long.