For a lot of folks, the cold weather can bring stiff and sore joints. While there’s not much we can do about the weather, we can try some supplements that are known to support a healthy inflammatory response.
Let’s talk about a few of my favorites.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 16, 2022 @ 12:41 am
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
For a lot of folks, the cold weather can bring stiff and sore joints. While there’s not much we can do about the weather, we can try some supplements that are known to support a healthy inflammatory response.
Let’s talk about a few of my favorites.
If someone has told you to try turmeric for inflammatory support, they are talking about its active property, curcumin. Many folks think that since some curcumin is naturally present in all turmeric that all turmeric supplements are the same, but unfortunately, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Research shows us that a high-curcumin turmeric extract is the most beneficial.
For maximum support, look for a supplement that uses a 95% curcumin extract. Sneaky brands tend to make a product that has a small amount of this extract mixed with regular turmeric powder. Skip these and head to your local health food store for a supplement that is made with mostly curcumin extract.
Boswellia is the supplement version of frankincense. Many frankincense products are made for aromatherapy; therefore, they are not suited for internal use.
This extremely beneficial resin is a little more specific in its actions than curcumin.
Boswellia extract can be helpful on its own, but even more helpful when combined with a high-curcumin turmeric extract.
If you didn’t have great success with a high-quality curcumin supplement, it’s probably time to give boswellia a try.
Research shows that omega-3 fatty acids may be beneficial to promote healthy joints.
It can be tough to get all the omega-3 that we need from our diet, so many of us choose to supplement with high omega-3 capsules or liquids.
Traditionally, fish oil has been the most popular way of supplementing with these beneficial fatty acids, but recent data shows that algae-based omega-3 may be an even better source for these healthy fats.
When shopping for an omega-3 supplement, consider both freshness and potency. A lot of us tend to shop for potency but may not consider freshness, leading us to buy a cheaper, lower-quality omega-3 supplement. Omega-3 fatty acids are delicate and tend to oxidize quickly when exposed to heat and air. Again, head to your trusted health food store to skip these quality issues.
Cold-weather inflammation can be rough for those of us prone to certain aches and pains. So get ahead of it as much as you can. Talk with your doctor and see if adding any of these supplements to your daily regimen is right for you.
Most of us should look after our inflammatory response all year long, but the cold-weather months can be a not-so-gentle reminder to get started as soon as we can.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry since 2003. Follow him on social media @travislemonwellness. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.