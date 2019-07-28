Cannabidiol, or CBD as it's commonly known, is by far the most popular supplement on the market at the moment, but for some people it can be a risk to take a supplement that is derived from hemp. Though hemp-based CBD is fully legal and can only contain up to 0.3% THC, many employers have a strict zero tolerance when it comes to even trace amounts of THC. Yes, you can get THC-free CBD, but some drug tests may not be able to tell the difference between the two cannabinoids. Also, many brands on the market may claim to be completely free of THC, but when tested may still contain trace amounts.
The good news is that it is possible to support the body's own endocannabinoid system without supplementing with a hemp-based product at all. To lay the groundwork for a healthy endocannabinoid system, we need omega-3 fatty acids. I would try to get around 2,000 mg of omega-3s daily, but read the label closely to check the amount you are getting because many supplements containing omega-3s can be somewhat misleading.
One of my favorite CBD alternatives is boswellia. Boswellia, also known as frankincense, is starting to pop up in combinations with CBD due to its influence on the endocannabinoid system. Data is showing that boswellia can interfere with the enzymes that break down the body's natural endocannabinoids, keeping these important neurotransmitters in our system longer. If the inflammation response supporting properties of CBD peaked your interest, then boswellia could make a great substitute.
Echinacea contains properties that may also inhibit the breakdown of our endogenous cannabinoids. A very specific clinically studied extract of this coneflower called EP107 has been found to reduce occasional anxiety in as little as one day. If the mood supporting benefits of CBD is what you were interested in, then you may want to consider this echinacea extract.
There are also ways to support the endocannabinoid system without even taking any supplements at all. Dark chocolate, regular exercise and a daily mediation practice are all ways to help our endocannabinoid system stay in good working order. Hemp-based CBD is a great supplement for those that can take it, but for those that can't there are plenty of other ways to promote a healthy endocannabinoid level in the body without taking any risks.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry for over 16 years. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.