A quick search of the internet for cannabinoids, specifically cannabidiol, or CBD, will get you an amazing amount of testimonials that range from stress to inflammation. Though I will be the first to tell you that there is no such thing as one single magic supplement, I do think that we have been neglecting our endocannabinoid system for far too long.
This endocannabinoid system plays a part in virtually every other system in our body, gaining it the nickname of the master control system by many experts. Interestingly, new research on cannabinoids seems to be focusing on the role of these compounds on gut health.
Speaking of nicknames, the gut is often called our second brain due to its abundance of neurotransmitters, including roughly 90% of our body’s mood regulating serotonin. Our gut is also responsible for housing around 70% of our immune system, which makes gut health an interesting point of focus more than ever these days.
There is a very good chance that many of the benefits that we associate with CBD are due to the role that the endocannabinoid system plays in supporting a healthy gut. Many practitioners agree that an unhealthy gut can lead to other inflammatory issues and research sheds light on the gut’s role in mood support, so it makes sense that cannabinoid research is begining to look at how these compounds can influence the health of our gut. Recent studies have already shown that certain cannabinoids can have a positive impact on our microbiome, the important bacteria that resides in our gut.
If you are interested in trying a CBD supplement, I suggest that you look for a full spectrum or broad spectrum hemp-based supplement. With that being said, there are a couple of different ways of processing CBD supplements. The most popular form of CBD is called activated, or decarboxylated, and while this form is preferred by many, a raw hemp extract containing a cannabinoid called CBDA might be better suited when our goal is to support a healthy gut.
Personally, I usually take a raw hemp CBD supplement during the day and a decarboxylated CBD supplement in the evening and that seems to work well for me as well as many others. Start low and work up over a few weeks to the dose that works best for your needs. As the research on cannabinoids and the endocannabinoid system continues, I’d say we will start hearing a lot more about how these important compounds can influence the overall health of our gut.