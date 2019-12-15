Science is backing up what those in the mindfulness community have known all along: Taking some time to focus on what we are grateful for can make us happier. Clinical studies are showing that things like daily gratitude journaling, writing thank you cards and paying gifts of gratitude forward can lead to a happier and a more satisfactory outlook on life.
Starting a daily gratitude practice by thinking of a few things that you are grateful for each day is simpler than you might think. Many gratitude-based apps are available and can even be set to remind you when to take some time to make your list. But any way that you choose to jot down your gratitude list will work as long as you try to stay consistent. According to experts, the positive results that you get from a consistent gratitude practice, specifically an increase in optimism, can last up to six months.
This time of year can be a great time for many to focus on friends, family and other things that you are grateful for. But for others, it can be a challenging and stressful time, and they may need a boost of happiness to make it through the holidays in one piece. If you are lucky enough to be able to have an enjoyable holiday season, then try to make time to pay it forward to someone who may be having a harder time. The best part is that more than likely you will both benefit from it. You will strengthen those neural pathways that are associated with empathy and compassion, and there is a good chance that your good action will brighten up their day. That is truly a win-win situation.
Start making some time every day to focus on what you are grateful for. It will only take a few minutes and will help reinforce a positive mood. Also, try to spend time paying it forward by reaching out to others and volunteering if you can.
Pay attention to how you feel when you do these kind acts and really try to enjoy them to the fullest. The great thing about practicing gratitude and compassionate acts is that according to these studies you might just get as much benefit back as you put in.