A few days ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent out warning letters to 15 companies that were illegally selling CBD products. Here’s why: all dietary supplements, including CBD are not regulated or approved by the FDA, but when a company uses a medical claim to sell any dietary supplement the FDA then sees that supplement as a drug and can then take action to prevent the sale of that supplement. So, as soon as a supplement company says that their product can treat, cure or prevent a medical issue the FDA recognizes that product as a drug and not a supplement.
CBD supplements are far and away the most popular supplement category on the market right now and unfortunately many stores and manufacturers see this as a great cash grab opportunity. Also troubling are the stores and brands that don’t even realize that by selling CBD they are selling dietary supplements. These retailers are unaware that these overzealous claims are against that law and that these claims can ultimately hurt the industry and more importantly their customers.
The backlash to these FDA actions has presented this popular dietary supplement in a bad light, and that is unfortunate. Many CBD brands and retailers are at fault for this bad publicity and need to step up and learn the rules and regulations and also take an ethical approach to selling such a popular supplement. As retailers, our job is to help, educate and be as honest with our customers as possible. That is the approach that I have taken for my 16 years in this industry, and I encourage other businesses to take that approach as well.
Does CBD work? For some people, yes it does. If it doesn’t treat any disease or medical issue then what does it do? It supports a healthy endocannabinoid system. CBD and the over 100 cannabinoids that are found in hemp are compounds that are lacking in many people’s diets. When we take a CBD product, all we are doing is providing our recently discovered endocannabinoid system with these compounds in the hopes of keeping our endocannabinoid system healthy and happy. Technically, CBD isn’t providing any recognizable benefits on its own, it is our properly functioning endocannabinoid system that is providing many of the benefits that typically get attributed to CBD.
So, stay away from brands and stores that claim to treat any medical conditions and look for ones that provide high-quality nutritional supplement brands that focus on testing and traceability. Make sure the products are transparent with their labeling and that they tell you the potency of their product per dose. Don’t get caught up in flashy marketing, just concentrate on keeping your endocannabinoid system in good shape.