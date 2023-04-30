We could all use a little more energy. Stress, lack of quality sleep or just a generally busy schedule can all drain our energy. And while those issues should all be addressed in the long term, sometimes we just need a quick, short-term pick-me-up. Let’s talk about three teas that are known to support healthy energy levels.
Green Tea — I love a cup of Sencha Green Tea for an energy boost in the later afternoon. I try to avoid high-caffeine drinks later in the day, so a cup of this light and delicious green tea can provide a smaller energy boost when I need an afternoon pick-me-up. If it’s earlier in the day and I want longer-lasting energy, I turn to my other favorite green tea, Matcha. Matcha is a powdered green tea that is mixed into water instead of steeped. Matcha is more concentrated than most green tea. But since we are using the whole powdered leaf, we are also getting fiber which may slow down the way we absorb the caffeine, giving us a more sustainable energy boost that can last longer than other teas.
Yerba Maté — If you are looking for something a little more energizing than green tea, but don’t want the jitters of a traditional energy drink, then give Yerba Maté a try. This South American holly tea has a bit of a secret weapon to support a more focused energy called theobromine. I always refer to theobromine as caffeine’s more dignified cousin. And while Yerba Maté still provides a hefty dose of caffeine, many find the balance of caffeine and theobromine that Maté provides to be the perfect focusing pick-me-up without the jitters.
Tulsi — If you need a caffeine-free pick-me-up then give Tulsi — or Holy Basil, as it is often referred to — a try. Tulsi can be a great tea if stress is what is draining your energy. Tulsi is considered an adaptogenic herb and these adaptogens are often used to support adrenal health, therefore supporting a more healthy response to everyday stress. I have used Tulsi daily as a tea or in an adrenal supplement for many years now. Heck, I even named my store after it. So, if you’re stressed and could use some energy, too, then give this great herb a try.
Give these teas a try and see which ones work best for you. If you aren’t a tea drinker, then check the shelves of your local health food store for a high-quality daily energy supplement that contains some of these great herbs. Hopefully, these great teas will give you the boost that you’ve been wishing for!
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
