Many folks turn to herbal supplements and teas in the cooler months. Immune support is traditionally more important or at least more thought of in the fall and winter, but there are many other reasons to supplement with herbal products during these times as well.
Since immune support is what most people think of when the weather turns cold, let’s start with one of my favorite immune-supporting herbs, andrographis. When a lot of us think immune support, we probably think echinacea or elderberry. While I love both of those herbs — and they most certainly have their place in seasonal wellness — andrographis has become a favorite of mine for the winter months.
Used in both traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurvedic medicine, andrographis is helpful for seasonal wellness for a few reasons. It is known to be helpful against certain bacteria as well as supporting a healthy inflammation response. This is important because a good portion of the discomfort that we feel when we have the sniffles or congestion can be due to an overblown inflammatory response.
Not only do we need to support our immune system during the cold weather, but we also need to support our mood. Many of us feel blah when we are experiencing shorter days and cooler temperatures. This is where ashwagandha may be helpful. Adaptogenic herbs like ashwagandha are touted to support our adrenal glands. But what does that mean? It can mean many things to many people, including mood support, focus and better quality sleep, just to name a few. And ashwagandha is considered a warming adaptogen, so that’s even more reason to try it when the days are cold.
Let’s get to something we can have as a nice warming drink, cacao. Cacao is unprocessed raw chocolate, and it is definitely the tastiest supplement in this article. I love a warm cup of hot cacao not only because it’s delicious, but also because it contains a compound called theobromine.
I always refer to theobromine as caffeine’s distinguished cousin because it is energizing — not in a jittery caffeine way, but more in a focused energy way. Many of us tend to be a little scattered or slow to focus during the cold months, and I find a hot cup of cacao to be the perfect warming pick-me-up.
The cooler months can be tough for all of us for many reasons, but keeping these three herbs in your cabinets may make you more prepared for at least a few of the issues the cold weather might throw your way.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry for over 14 years. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
