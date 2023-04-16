From capsules to powders and drink mixes, mushroom supplements are becoming very popular. While popularity doesn’t always equal a good supplement, mushroom supplements are much more than just a fad. Let’s discuss three mushroom supplements that I suggest you pay attention to.
Lion’s Mane — This interesting-looking mushroom grows in a way that makes it look like, you guessed it, the furry mane of a lion. Lion’s Mane mushroom has the backing of lots of great studies that show it to be supportive for the brain and nervous system. It may also be helpful in supporting a healthy mood. It has become common to find this mushroom in supplements that are formulated to support focus and concentration as well as long-term brain and nerve support. I find Lion’s Mane to be a helpful morning additive to coffee, but the capsules and powder also work great on their own.
Cordyceps — This technically parasitic mushroom isn’t so beneficial for the caterpillars that it likes to grow on, but it is safe and can be very helpful for us humans. Don’t worry, supplement versions of this mushroom are caterpillar-free; it is now often grown on a substrate of brown rice. This mushroom has been prized in traditional Chinese medicine for hundreds of years, and recently, research has shown it to be helpful in supporting lung health and energy production. Because of this research, it is often popular with runners and other endurance athletes. It can also be found in many different delivery methods including capsules and powders.
Chaga — This hard, woody mushroom is often mistaken for a knotty piece of the birch trees that it commonly grows on. Chaga is an antioxidant powerhouse. It has an oxygen radical absorbance capacity or ORAC value of over 1,100 units per gram, which puts it at the top of the list when it comes to cell protective antioxidants. Chaga has become popular in many types of supplements, but is often found in formulas that support a healthy immune system and supplements that focus on promoting healthy skin and hair. You can find Chaga in capsules and powder, but it also makes a great coffee-like tea.
Look for supplements that use mostly the mushrooms root system called mycelium if possible. This part is much easier for our bodies to break down and utilize then the fruiting body, the part that we typically see above ground. Water-extracted fruiting body is another great way to get more out of a mushroom supplement. Many mushroom supplements include a combination of both.
The research on mushrooms is fascinating and ever-growing. I’m sure we will continue to find more and more reasons to include these and other healthy mushrooms in our daily supplement regimen for years to come.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
