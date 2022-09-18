Whether we know it or not, we’re stressed. And most of us know it. Many of us know it all too well. Stress is a normal and unavoidable part of life.
A little stress can actually be a good thing. It can motivate us to finish tasks or reevaluate what is important to us, or it can make us leave our comfort zones. But this stress can sometimes become chronic — and that’s a problem. Let’s talk about a few quick tips that might help us manage our stress a little better.
Focus on how stress feels in your body. This is a technique that many mindfulness teachers use, and it can often work wonders to get us to let go of our stressful thoughts. The next time you are in a stressful situation or you feel stress creeping in, try to get curious about how that stress physically feels. Really break it down into its micro-sensations. In what part of your body do you feel it most? Does it feel tense? Any tingling? Is it hot or cold? Changing the way you think about stress can help you let go of it quicker.
Are these thoughts helpful? When we are stressed, it seems like our thoughts are coming a mile a minute. Many times we are still holding on to these thoughts well after the stressful situation has passed. Next time a stressful thought pops into your head, try the following mindfulness technique: Notice the thought and silently say, “Is this helpful?” If this thought is not helpful, then try to let it pass. If another stressful thought pops up, notice and ask again, “Is this helpful?” Very few of our stressful thoughts are actually helpful. This can take practice, so if it doesn’t work for you the first few times you try it, just keep trying this exercise. There is a good chance that you will find it very helpful in the near future.
Try a stress-supporting supplement. Herbs like ashwagandha and holy basil can be great for supporting a healthy response to stress. Many folks find that formulas that combine these adaptogenic herbs with other calming and focusing supplements like GABA and L-Theanine can be helpful to address prolonged or more chronic stress. If you have a stressful job or other hard-to-avoid daily stressors, then a daily stress-response-supporting supplement may be just what you need.
Stress is tough, but so are we. A new mindful approach and a supportive supplement can be a big help to get us though many of the unavoidable stressors that happen in our day-to-day lives.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry since 2003. Follow him on social media @travislemonwellness He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
