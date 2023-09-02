A lot of customers have been asking for help with leg cramps recently, so let’s talk about some supplements and drinks that may offer some relief.
Try magnesium
Magnesium is necessary for overall muscle function, but it is especially needed in the relaxation of muscles. Unfortunately, roughly 50% of Americans may be deficient in this mineral.
Not all magnesium supplements have the same absorption rate, so shop your local health food store for chelated magnesium — more specifically, magnesium glycinate if you can find it. Magnesium glycinate is often considered one of the best-absorbing forms of this important mineral.
Mind your electrolytes
Staying hydrated is helpful for many reasons, but maintaining a healthy electrolyte balance may be an important, but often overlooked, way to support our muscles and also ward off leg cramps.
The easiest way to supplement with these electrolyte minerals is to add an electrolyte powder or liquid to one or more glasses of water per day.
In addition, consider drinking coconut water. This healthy drink is packed with electrolytes — especially potassium, which is also a very important mineral for healthy muscle function.
Consider CoQ10
When someone asks me about leg cramps, one of my first questions to them is “are you on a statin medication?” While many folks need a statin medication to manage their cholesterol, these medications may be impacting your body’s production of a compound called coenzyme Q10, or CoQ10 for short. This natural compound is very important in overall muscle health, and lower levels of it may lead to an increased chance of muscle cramps.
If you are on a statin medication, talk with your doctor before starting a CoQ10 supplement. If they do recommend supplementing with CoQ10, look for its reduced and often better-absorbing form known as Ubiquinol.
Leg cramps are certainly no fun, but hopefully these tips will help keep them at bay and help get you back to a good night’s sleep, good muscle health and easier activities.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
