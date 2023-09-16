Fall is on its way. While many folks change out their closets for the new season, it may also be time to consider changing up your supplement regimen a bit. Here are a few supplement suggestions that may be helpful for our transition into fall.
Vitamin D
The daylight hours are already starting to shorten. That means we won’t be getting the same sun exposure and might need to supplement with some extra Vitamin D. Vitamin D plays a role in pretty much everything from healthy bones to immunity, and unfortunately, up to 50% of us may be deficient in this important nutrient. Many doctors suggest taking a Vitamin D supplement year-round, but they may suggest higher doses in the fall and winter. Talk with your doctor to see if they suggest a higher fall dose for you.
Seasonal wellness supplements
Many of us notice an increase in allergy troubles during the transition to fall. Allergens like pollen and mold can become more prevalent when the weather starts its change to cooler temperatures. Formulas that contain ingredients like nettle leaf, quercetin and bromelain may be able to provide support for respiratory health. These formulas tend to work best when taken daily as opposed to just as needed, so add these to your regimen all season long.
Digestive enzymes
Often times we eat much more fresh fruits and leafy greens in the spring and summer. Fall and winter meals often contain more protein and starches, not to mention that we are heading for a holiday meal season filled with an assortment of rich foods. If your digestion starts to feel sluggish, consider supplementing with digestive enzymes. You will often find a higher potency product with a better variety of enzymes at your local health food store, so check there first. Digestive enzymes work best when taken as close to your meal as possible, so try to take these with your first bite of your food if you are able to.
Fall has always been my favorite season, but the transition can come with its own set of challenges. Hopefully, including some of these supplement suggestions in your daily regimen can help you enjoy everything fall has to offer, from the beautiful changing leaves to the delicious pumpkin pie.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
