If you didn’t know, February is Heart Health Month. To celebrate, let’s talk about a few important supplements that may be just what you are looking for to support a healthy cardiovascular system.
Coenzyme Q10
I’m sure you have heard of this important antioxidant nutrient. If you are focusing on heart health, you should consider taking this supplement. If you are on a statin medication for high cholesterol, then Coenzyme Q10 may be even more important. CoQ10, as it is often called, plays an important role in many processes of the body, but in this case, it’s this nutrient’s association with muscle integrity that puts it high on my list. Unfortunately, statin medications can deplete this heart-healthy nutrient. Many find that supplementing with CoQ10 not only supports heart health, but may also help with muscle pains often attributed to statin medications. While the more common ubiquinone form of CoQ10 is good, I find its reduced form called ubiquinol to be the most effective.
OPCs
Oligomeric proanthocyanidins, or OPCs if you’d like to have any hope of correct pronunciation, are a group of heart-healthy polyphenols found in grape seeds. Studies have shown an impressive improvement in blood pressure in participants taking OPCs. Look for a daily supplement that contains around 300 mgs of grape seed OPCs. Unfortunately, grape seed supplements are often adulterated with inferior OPCs, so look for a supplement that is from a reputable company and states that it has been thoroughly tested.
Ashwagandha
Chronic stress can contribute to many cardiovascular issues. As hard as we try, we can’t eliminate all stress from our lives, but we can support a healthy stress response by incorporating adaptogenic herbs like ashwagandha into our daily regimen. Studies have shown that ashwagandha can safely improve our resistance to stress. This research has led some supplement brands to include this adrenal-supporting herb in their cardiovascular formulas. Of course, it can also be taken by itself, but it works great in a formula with other adaptogens like holy basil and rhodiola.
Heart health is so important. Heart Health Month is here to remind us to take care of our ticker, but let’s make sure to support our whole cardiovascular system all year long.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry since 2003. Follow him on social media @travislemonwellness He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
