Hemp-based cannabidiol, or CBD, as we’ve come to know it, has become a popular supplement in the past few years. But with a couple of delivery methods on the market, it can be a little overwhelming to find the right one for your needs. In this column, I will focus on the two delivery systems that I have found to be the most beneficial — internal and topical.
I get the question of which form customers should use almost daily. In a perfect world, my answer is both. I have found taking a full-spectrum hemp CBD supplement daily while also using a topical CBD, like a balm or spray, as needed to be the most effective way to get all the benefits that CBD has to offer.
The reason we take CBD is to support our body’s endocannabinoid system. The purpose of this system is to help keep our body in a state of homeostasis. Homeostasis is important because it keeps the internal conditions of our body in balance. That is why sometimes you may hear someone say they take CBD for inflammatory support and another person say they take it to promote a healthy night’s sleep. Others may rave about CBD for mood support or even gut health, but when we start to see how the endocannabinoid system works, all of those reasons make sense.
In my opinion, treating CBD as you would any other nutritional supplement by taking it daily is the most beneficial way to support our endocannabinoid system, but depending on job requirements or medications, taking CBD may not be an option for everyone. As far as I am aware, no one has reported failing a drug screening with a topical CBD product. Though hemp-based CBD is federally legal, depending on the test, the dosage or the supplement, the same can’t always be said about internal CBD. I always suggest talking with your employer’s HR person and your doctor before taking CBD internally just to be sure.
If you are only interested in using CBD topically, that is perfectly fine. We all have cannabinoid receptors on our skin, too. I find that topical CBD is less systemic than internal use, but many health care providers like doctors, chiropractors and even some neurologists will suggest that their patients start with topicals. My only suggestion is if you are using a topical product only, treat it like you would a supplement and use it daily.
Internal, topical or both — use the form of CBD that works best for you, because like any other supplement, it only works if you use it. But be picky and look for a reputable CBD that has been thoroughly tested whichever form you choose.