Urinary tract issues are common. So common, in fact, that according to the Urology Care Foundation, urinary tract infections lead to over 8 million doctor visits each year.
Of course, visit your doctor if you are having any symptoms of a UTI, but you may also want to consider starting a daily probiotic supplement that contains probiotic strains to support urinary health. Similarly to our gut, we want good bacteria in parts of our urinary tract to promote an overall healthy flora. Luckily, in recent years, more and more supplement brands are making probiotic formulas with urinary health in mind. Many of us think to reach for some cranberry juice or capsules when urinary trouble strikes, but we probably don’t consider the role that probiotics may play in a healthy urinary tract.
With all probiotics, be picky and be informed when you are looking for a good product. Look for a probiotic formula with quite a few different strains that specifically mentions urinary health. Most of these products will be branded as women’s formulas. Men can certainly experience urinary issues, too, so to the guys reading this, feel free to take one of these probiotic formulas if the need arises.
Read the fine print and avoid supplements that say they are “guaranteed potency at time of manufacture” because probiotics are live bacteria and need to stay alive until you take them. Make sure that the supplement you choose states that the probiotic potency is guaranteed until the product’s expiration date, and be sure to use it before that date expires.
While it used to be the standard that probiotics needed to be stored in the refrigerator, that isn’t always the case these days. Many great probiotics can be found right on the shelves of your local health food store. Just try to store them in a cool, dry area.
Urinary flora is an often overlooked area, but for some, healthy urinary support might be as easy as including a high-quality varied probiotic supplement that also includes some helpful urinary-focused strains.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry for over 14 years. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
