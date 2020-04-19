When most people think of meditation, they think of sitting cross-legged with their eyes closed. And while seated meditation is the more common form of meditation, it isn’t the only option.
Let’s talk about the somewhat more active mindful practice of walking meditation.
Meditation has been practiced for thousands of years, and so has the practice of incorporating mindfulness while walking. I have found walking meditation to be a helpful part of starting and keeping up my daily meditation habit, and have heard the same from many other practitioners of mindfulness, including what I would call professional meditators — Buddhist monks.
Many find this more active practice of meditation to be beneficial when they have a mind that is racing or have a hard time sitting due to bodily aches or pains. When I have attended meditation retreats lasting many days, the periods of walking meditation have been a welcome relief from long seated meditation practices. The focus and clarity that I built up during those seated meditations was able to be brought outside for an enjoyable mindful walk.
Find an area that allows you to walk straight for around 30 feet or so without anything or anyone in your way. The width of a backyard usually works well for this practice, but it can be a smaller space if you don’t mind turning around more often. Clasp your hands at your front or back, whichever feels the most comfortable to you. This stops your arms from swinging, allowing you to concentrate better on your walking movements. With your eyes open, set your gaze low at about 4 feet in front of your feet. Try not to focus your eyes on anything specific. Take three deep breaths and try to really feel each one all the way through.
Slowly and mindfully take a step. Notice all the movements in that step. Silently note “up” when your foot goes up, “forward” when your foot moves forward and “down” when you are placing your foot back down. Do this noting for the next step and so on until you need to turn around. Take a pause, then turn around slowly and mindfully. Try to keep a fairly slow pace. Keep going like this for 10 minutes or more. Try to put as much of your attention into each step as you can.
If you lose your focus and your mind wanders, just notice, pause, refocus and start again. I like to do this practice barefoot if possible, but shoes are fine if that is more comfortable for you.
Walking meditation by definition is a portable practice. In the backyard, on a treadmill or at work, with this practice you can meditate anywhere that you have a clear path to walk. Give walking meditation a shot. You’ll get some mindful movement out of it, and hopefully it will lead to better focus and lower stress levels.