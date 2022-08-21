Magnesium is an important mineral for many reasons. It is necessary for over 300 enzyme reactions in our body, so this much-needed mineral plays a role in everything from healthy bone density to our sleep cycles and many other bodily processes in between.
According to a review published in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association, up to 50% of Americans may not be getting enough from their diet alone. Increasing your intake of high-magnesium foods like leafy greens, fruits, nuts and seeds is always a great idea, but many people choose to take a magnesium supplement as well.
There are quite a few different forms of magnesium available in the supplement aisle and certain forms may work better for different issues, so choosing the right one for your needs can be a little tricky.
I suggest skipping the cheaper magnesium oxide products and looking for a supplement with either magnesium citrate, chelated magnesium like magnesium glycinate or whole food magnesium that is often derived from algae. For the most part, the way the different forms of magnesium are absorbed is important to how it works and what issues it is best suited for.
If you are looking for the gut health and motility benefits of magnesium, you would probably want to choose a supplement that is all or mostly magnesium citrate. Magnesium citrate is known to help pull water into the intestines, therefore supporting healthy bowel movements. Look for a daily magnesium citrate supplement, not a magnesium-based laxative. Magnesium-based laxatives are not meant to be used on a daily basis, while their nutritional supplement counterparts are formulated for daily use.
If healthy sleep, brain health or issues like muscle cramping are why you are considering taking magnesium, I would suggest a chelated magnesium supplement like magnesium glycinate. Chelated minerals are bonded to an amino acid like glycine for better absorption. Chelated forms of magnesium are also less likely to affect the gut than magnesium citrate. If you aren’t looking for bowel support, chelated magnesium is often preferred.
If you are looking for an “all of the above”-type product, look for a blend of a few forms of magnesium. These can be found in capsules, powders or even chewables. You may have to try a few different forms of this important mineral to figure out which one fits your needs, but stick with it until you do.
Magnesium is an essential mineral for many reasons, so eat more magnesium-rich foods and take a supplement if you need to. Over 300 of your body’s enzymatic processes will be glad you did.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry since 2003. Follow him on social media @travislemonwellness He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
