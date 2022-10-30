Many folks are unsure about what time of day they should take certain supplements. There is not necessarily a perfect time to take your supplements, but there are some ways to think about your regimen that may help.
Any supplement that may be energizing or focusing, including your multivitamin, B-Complex, brain formula or other supplements that may support energy levels, should usually be taken earlier in the day. If you like to split your supplements into multiple doses, that’s fine, but try to take your other dose of these supplements before early afternoon.
Take your fat-soluble supplements with a meal. Fat-soluble supplements include Vitamins A, D and E and also omega-3 supplements and most CBD products. The added fat and other nutrients from a meal can aid in the absorption of this type of nutrients and may help you get more benefit from these supplements than taking them on an empty stomach.
Some folks notice that these fat-soluble supplements may be tough to digest. If that’s the case for you, then you may want to consider combining these supplements with a digestive enzyme formula that contains the fat-digesting enzyme lipase. Not only can an enzyme help with your supplements, but it may also help you digest troublesome foods better.
Of course, take your sleep-supporting supplements at night. These are usually best taken a half hour to an hour before your bedtime. Some folks forget that magnesium may promote a deep and healthy sleep, so if you take your magnesium supplement during the day, you may want to try taking it a little before bed and see if you notice any help with a restful night’s sleep.
I also prefer to take my probiotics at night. I feel like that gets me out of their way for about eight hours, so they can get as much work done as possible. If you decide to give this a try, make sure that you take a probiotic that contains some prebiotics. That way you give these beneficial bacteria a little snack so they can accomplish all their hard work.
Remember these rules aren’t set in stone. If you find that following a different supplement schedule works best for you, then by all means, take them that way. We all have different bodies, and they all work a little bit differently. The important part is taking the supplements that make us feel better, in whatever way that works best for us.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry since 2003. Follow him on social media @travislemonwellness He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
