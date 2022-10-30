The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

supplements
Metro Creative

Many folks are unsure about what time of day they should take certain supplements. There is not necessarily a perfect time to take your supplements, but there are some ways to think about your regimen that may help.

Any supplement that may be energizing or focusing, including your multivitamin, B-Complex, brain formula or other supplements that may support energy levels, should usually be taken earlier in the day. If you like to split your supplements into multiple doses, that’s fine, but try to take your other dose of these supplements before early afternoon.

Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry since 2003. Follow him on social media @travislemonwellness He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you