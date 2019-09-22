Sugar alcohols have become very popular, thanks to low sugar diets like the keto diet. While most people tend to think of cookies or brownies when sugar alcohols are mentioned, they might also want to think about keeping a certain sugar alcohol called xylitol in their medicine cabinet.
Xylitol is a sugar alcohol that is typically derived from birch bark or corncobs and while it makes for a great one to one sugar substitute, it can also be found in products like gum, toothpaste and nasal sprays. Yes, you read that last one right, a sugar substitute is becoming a very popular ingredient in natural nasal sprays.
Interestingly, research is showing that xylitol can interfere with how allergens adhere to the tissues on the nose and the sinus cavities. Companies adding xylitol to traditional saline solutions are getting great feedback on these products from customers and health practitioners alike. You can also find xylitol in nasal sprays with other ingredients like cayenne and oregano oil, but be prepared for a wakeup call with those spicy, but effective ingredients.
I suggest using a nasal spray with xylitol in the morning and evening during the seasons that increase your allergen response. Many people use these nose sprays on an as needed basis as often as it takes to get the desired response. As with all items containing xylitol, be mindful of where you store these products. Though safe for humans xylitol is can be toxic to animals, especially dogs.
So when your allergies flare up, grab a xylitol-based nasal spray and keep your allergens at bay with this helpful sugar alcohol.