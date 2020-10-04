The benefits of omega-3s are well known. Pretty much every health care practitioner suggests supplementing with these essential fatty acids in one form or another, but the suggested dose can vary quite a bit. That dose might start getting more specific thanks to some new research.
A new meta-analysis published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings suggests that a higher dose of omega-3s may lead to a better result, at least in the case of cardiovascular health. The researchers in this study suggest supplementing with a daily omega-3 dose of 1,000 mg to 2,000 mg. The researchers also noted that a dose this size is difficult to obtain from a diet that is high in fish consumption alone.
It can take some close bottle reading to figure out how much omega-3s you are getting from a traditional supplement of fish oil or its plant-based counterparts. Many supplements prominently list the total amount of fish oil in a dose, but omega-3s are only a portion of the total fish oil amount.
Though the bottle may advertise 1,000 mg or more fish oil per capsule, this usually translates to only around 300 mg to 400 mg actual omega-3s per capsule. That could leave you taking quite the handful of fish oil capsules daily. Luckily, concentrated capsules and flavored liquid options are available to make getting higher doses much easier.
Unfortunately, a good portion of the omega-3 supplements on the market, especially fish oil, have started to oxidize and could be well on their way to rancidity. Obviously, rancid fish oil is not a good option, so find a reputable health food or supplement store and don’t be afraid to ask them about quality and freshness. A reputable brand will be happy to advertise that they are producing a high-quality omega-3 product. Look for a brand that is transparent about its sourcing and testing.
Though this meta-analysis didn’t include plant-based options, the supplements for those of us who forgo animal products are getting much better. DHA can be sourced from algae, and there is a newer supplement sourced from ahiflower seed that looks to be another great omega-3 option for vegans and vegetarians.
This new research helps clarify the amount of omega-3 that many of us should be taking. If your doctor suggested taking an omega-3 supplement for a specific cardiovascular issue, share this exciting new research with them and see if you need to increase that amount you are supplementing with. As this research suggested, increasing the amount of omega-3s you take could lead to better results.