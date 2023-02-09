HUNTINGTON — On Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11, the Tri-State ArenaCross motorcycle races will rev up again for two sessions daily at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
An amateur session of races happens in the afternoon, and then the professional riders go at it in the evening, making for a great day of dirt-ripping competition.
Huntington is the base of this impressive ArenaCross motorcycle racing series, with Jewel City native Ronnie Farmer — who also owns the local Interstate Battery store — at the helm. This year, with the pandemic in the rearview mirror, everyone is looking for a big turnout by local race fans as over 800 riders go for the prize money.
The dirt for the racecourse is inside the Mountain Health Arena and the hilly racetrack has been formed and perfected so amateur and professional riders alike will be ready to kick it into gear on a competitive grid.
“We own the dirt and store it nearby, and every year our friends at Boyd CAT Construction Supply in Ashland and Nitro help us out big time with the equipment needed to build our quality dirt tracks,” said Farmer. “We get racers and race fans coming in here to Huntington from Pennsylvania to Wisconsin to Indiana and everywhere in between. We have a great following. The fast riders race with us. We bring in the riders that are serious racers. It means a lot to them, because they don’t want to get beat. These kids are not ‘riding,’ these kids are racing.”
While the ArenaCross series brings in the usual father-son motorcycle racers and teams, these days, more and more women and girls are taking up the sport as well.
“There are now father-daughter riders in the mix, too,” said Farmer. “I’m amazed at the girls that are racing with us now. Many of them are running fast as heck. What amazes me, overall, is the achievement of all of these young kids who race with us. I’ve watched some of these kids ride for two or three years now, watched how they raced when they started out and then notice how they are racing now, and the improvement is incredible. They are getting to be amazing riders. You are not going to come across a sport that is more family-oriented than motocross racing. Mom and Dad and the siblings are all there helping out with working on the bikes, getting the kids to sign up on time, washing the race clothes, feeding everyone, driving them to where they need to be and everything else. It is a great sport and I can’t say enough good things about it.”
On Friday and Saturday there will be an early session of racing for amateurs and other classes, and then a late session of races for the professional riders who round out the prime time of the evening.
“We have amateur classes for everyone,” said Farmer. “It doesn’t matter what size of bike you are riding, it doesn’t matter how old you are, and it doesn’t matter your skill level — I’ve got a class for everybody. That is really cool, actually, as we have some 3- and 4-year-old kids that are racing and I have some 55-year-old men that are racing as well, and everything in-between. As for the professional classes, they are racing for money, and for them I have a big money purse up for grabs this weekend. They will be racing for the money on both Friday and Saturday nights.”
As for any Tri-State dirt bike riders who want to step up and race, or know somebody who wants to go for it, the amateur categories are for you. Professionals, on the other hand, must be certified by the American Motorcyclists Association.
There will be chances to see many of the different race levels in person during prime time from 6 p.m. on, which makes for a fun evening. All of the action usually ends by 10:30 p.m.
On both days, the early session begins at 7 a.m. with sign ups and pit passes, and then practice begins at 9 a.m. for the smaller sized motorcycles. The qualifying races begin at 10 a.m. and then the main event races for the early classes of bikes takes place at 12:30 p.m.
As for the second prime time racing session, sign ups and pit passes happen at 1 p.m. and then practice for the amateur riders begins at 3 p.m. with qualifying races happening at 4 p.m. Practice for the professional motocross riders begins at 6 p.m.
The event officially kicks off with opening ceremonies at 6:45 p.m., followed by three hours of main event races starting at 7:15 p.m. when the top heats for both the amateur and professional categories take place.
On Saturday night, the prize money and the trophies are handed out.
Tickets for Friday are $31 for adults and $21 for kids.
Tickets for Saturday are $47 for adults and $35 for kids.
On both days, children 4 and younger get in free. All seats are general admission.
As for motocross riders wanting to race, amateur and professional, early sign up is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
For more information on race fees and sign-up times and requirements, go to facebook.com/TriStateMX or call Ronnie Farmer at 304-972-5162.
More information for race fans can be found at mountainhealtharena.com.