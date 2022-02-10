HUNTINGTON — Tri-State ArenaCross roars back into Huntington this weekend, with races taking place early in the day and well into the evening when the final pro races happen.
The event was curtailed over the past two seasons by the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the dirt is inside Mountain Health Arena, the hill-bound racetracks have been formed and perfected, and both amateur and professional riders alike will compete for glory and prize money.
This will be the final event for this locally based motocross racing circuit. Last week’s meet in Lexington, Kentucky, drew more than 1,000 riders, with thousands of audience members having fun and rooting their favorites on.
Here is how the event will work.
For those wanting to race, early sign-ups will happen from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. On Friday, Feb. 11, the sign-ups begin at 7 a.m. for Session 1, which focuses on the smaller bikes. Session 2 sign-ups, for the bigger motorcycles, happen at 1 p.m. as qualifiers for each category get underway soon afterward. Fees for the amateur classes are $40, and fees for the money classes are $50.
The opening ceremonies happen around 6:30 p.m. Friday, and then the top heats for both the amateur and professional categories will take place. The top heats will happen again Saturday night, with money and trophies handed out on both evenings.
As for the audiences in attendance, one-day tickets are $31 and two-day tickets are $47 for adults. Tickets for kids 4 to 12 will be sold at the box office for $21 for a one-day pass and $35 for a two-day pass. Kids 4 and younger get in free. For more information, call Ronnie Farmer at 304-972-5162 or go to mountainhealtharena.com and facebook.com/TriStateMX.
Farmer, who owns the local Interstate Battery store in Huntington, runs the Tri-State ArenaCross events in the area. His entry into the world of motocross came through his then-6-year-old son, Cameron.
“I got my son his first bike when he was 6, and that is what sucked us into this deal,” said Farmer, laughing. “I wanted to get him a dirt bike, and his mom said no, but we eventually bought it. Later, my son’s first race was here in Huntington at the arena, and he crashed on the first turn and knocked a couple of teeth out. He then came down the first turn with blood on his shirt and we went home, having never had a real chance to race. There was another race the next weekend down in Virginia, and he wore the heck out of me wanting to go down there to try it again. That is when I really knew that he liked to do it. We started taking him to the outdoor circuit that spring, and a month into it, his mom said, ‘We need to get him a faster bike.’ He did really good and became a good rider.”
That was almost two decades ago. Now a grown man, Cameron is part of the motocross family business.
“Cameron is 25 now, and he builds my race courses,” said Farmer. “We own the dirt and store it nearby, and every year our friends at Boyd CAT construction supply in Ashland and Nitro help us out big time with the equipment needed to build our quality dirt tracks.”
As time went on, it became clear to Farmer that an independent indoor racing circuit could be created and based in Huntington.
“We have done county fair motocross races for Lawrence County, Cabell County, and we still run the races at the fairs in Boyd County and Carter County in Kentucky,” said Farmer. “As for our current ArenaCross races, we have already held races up in Pennsylvania, in Virginia, Lexington, Kentucky, and these races in Huntington this weekend will be our finale.
“Both kids and adults race for prizes and cash. In the opening round of the Pennsylvania races, we had riders register from 24 different states.”
As for Tri-State dirt bike riders who want to step up and race or know somebody who wants to go for it, the amateur category is for you. Professionals, on the other hand, must be certified by the American Motorcyclists Association.
“We have amateur classes for everyone,” said Farmer. “It doesn’t matter what size of bike you are riding, it doesn’t matter how old you are, and it doesn’t matter what your skill level is — I’ve got a class for everybody. That is really cool, actually, as we have some 3- and 4-year-old kids that are racing, and I have some 55-year-old men that are racing as well, and everything in between.
“As for the professional classes, they are racing for money, and for them I have a $10,000 purse up for grabs this weekend. They will be racing for the money on both Friday and Saturday nights.”
There will be chances to see many of the different race levels in person during prime time from 6 p.m. on. The action usually ends by 10:30 p.m.
“We will also feature what we call the pit bike money class, which is usually your local big dudes racing on little bikes,” said Farmer. “We put a purse out there for them because those guys get a little crazy beating and banging on each other, and watching them is a great time. For whatever reason, from the 5- and 6-year-old PWs all of the way up to the pros, we have had some unbelievable racing this year. It has been exciting.”
More information can be found at mountainhealtharena.com.