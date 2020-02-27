In recent years, music with roots here in the Tri-State has made its mark on the national scene. Artists from Eastern Kentucky and West Virginia are being noticed, and in many cases, are rising to the top of the music world.
It wasn’t that long ago that Eastern Kentucky native Tyler Childers was performing in the local clubs in Huntington, and now he is playing sold-out shows all over the country.
Right before Childers blew up, Paintsville, Kentucky, musician Chris Stapleton played before a large crowd of friends and family at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland for just $25 a ticket two months before his whole world changed after his duet with Justin Timberlake at the CMA Awards.
The good news is that there is a whole host of area musicians coming up behind those artists. Childers’ friend William Matheny, based in Morgantown, West Virginia, and no stranger to the Huntington scene, continues to garner new fans with his tours and albums.
In fact, at Childers’ recent four-night run of shows at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Matheny was one of the hitmaker’s many special guests — a list that included Billy Strings, Marty Stuart, Robert Earl Keen and other artists with Tri-State connections including Ricky Skaggs, Larry Cordle, Theresa Prince and John R. Miller.
On the roots music side of the ledger, Greenup County, Kentucky’s Schultz Creek is beginning to get more and more attention in the bluegrass world, and the Huntington-based group Ona is poised to make an impact on a national level as well.
Last September, Louisa, Kentucky, native Adam Chaffins came back home to headline the September Fest festival with a promise that his debut album was coming soon. A product of Morehead State University’s bluegrass program, Chaffins has lived in Nashville for the past decade playing in various bands and doing studio work. The goal, however, was to hone his skills and eventually put his own name on his music and on his own album.
As of last week, Chaffins’ dream has come true with the release of his first album, “Some Things Won’t Last.” Debuting on Feb. 21 on the Chaffins Music and EMPIRE labels, the recording was co-produced by Chaffins, Ethan Ballinger and Brandon Bell while being recorded at Zac Brown’s Southern Ground Studios in Nashville.
Chaffins’ first singles from the album, “Her” and “I’m Over You,” have been showcased in recent weeks on high-profile outlets such as NPR’s World Cafe, the Bluegrass Situation, CMT Channel and Rolling Stone Country.
Chaffins wrote or co-wrote all but one of the nine cuts on “Some Things Won’t Last,” writing six of the tracks on his own with the other two being collaborations with top songwriters Jerry Salley and Adam Davis.
“I will tell you a Tyler Childers story,” Chaffins said. “Tyler did a songwriter’s round show at the Basement East club in Nashville a while ago, and this was after he had begun to build a buzz while touring the South and playing by himself. He was already playing the Grey Eagle in Asheville on a regular basis by this time. So, Tyler came down and did this songwriter’s round with Will Hoge and others, and I went out to see him perform. It was the day before he was to begin recording his album ‘Purgatory’ with Sturgill Simpson.”
The album “Purgatory” would become the catalyst for Childers’ rise to the top of the music charts.
“I remember talking to Tyler that night, and he was telling me that he had just got a job at either Nissan or Toyota after doing the next round of interviews for the position,” continues Chaffins.
“It was a job at a car plant in Georgetown, Kentucky, and he was saying that if this new album didn’t work out, he could work there for a while. I had a pretty good feeling that things were going to go well for Tyler, however, but it shows you that you never know when good things are going to happen. So, it’s been pretty surreal to see his face on the sides of billboards now while driving around Nashville.”
Chaffins’ journey has been similar. From playing bluegrass and jazz as a teenager to going to Morehead State University and then one year at Middle Tennessee State University, he eventually became a part of the music scene in Nashville.
He played with top bands such as The Deadly Gentlemen and Town Mountain, and impressively has made a living just from playing music in and around the city. Still, the goal of recording his own album was always in his mind, and now it has happened.
Chaffins will be touring behind his new recording later this year. More information on his tour schedule and how to purchase “Some Things Won’t Last” can be found at www.adamchaffins.com.
Meanwhile, as Chaffins’ dream of being the leader of his own band comes to life with a debut album under his belt, helooks back at the past 10 years in the music business with a smile, appreciating the friends and collaborators he has met in his journey from Louisa to Nashville.
“Looking back, I am appreciative of guys like Kevin Quick, who lives near Boone, North Carolina, and runs the Blue Bear Mountain Music Festival there,” Chaffins said.
“Kevin is a smart guy and has a big ol’ heart, and he is a talented dude. It is not easy to put on an event like that. I used to play at his Blue Bear Festival with Town Mountain and also with the Carter Brothers Band, which at the time featured Tim and Danny Carter.
“When I was with the Carter Brothers, I had about $50 in my bank account when they took me to Key West for some gigs. I made a thousand bucks, and that was the most money I had ever made playing music. Being that young then, I thought I was rich. But, I love that family and the rest of the people who have been so good to me over the years.”