HUNTINGTON — Tri-State Arts Association, a nonprofit group, will be open to new members this fall. It originally began in 1953 and it is associated with the Huntington Museum of Art. Its goal is to promote, create and sustain the arts in the region.
With more than 100 juried members, the group strives to promote art in the hope of bringing people together. Members share ideas and art skills with each other. Juried members are accomplished artists in watercolors, oils, acrylic painting, photography, serigraphy, monoprints, mixed media and collage, fiber art, ceramics, pastels, woodworking and woodburning, felted art, printmaking, metal, glass, fused glass and digital art.
The group sponsors a Biennial Exhibition at the Huntington Museum, and is a sponsor of Art in the Park in Ritter Park in Huntington each spring and fall.
TSAA is inviting local artists to jury in as new members on Saturday, Oct. 16. Each potential new member will bring five pieces of original art in one medium to the jury sessions. The artist must be at least 18 years old and a small fee is assessed. Artists from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky are welcome. For more specific information and to register, pleasecontact KatheenHollett@comcast.net or call 304-634-2576.
