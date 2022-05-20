HUNTINGTON — There have been many events delayed over the past two years because of COVID-19, and this weekend marks the return of the Biennial Juried Arts Exhibition after a four-year absence.
This competition for artists, in normal times, happens every two years.
When the Tri-State Arts Association and Huntington Museum of Art canceled the local event in 2020, it meant the return of the 2022 exhibition would mark a four-year break since the last one.
Now, this opportunity for artists in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky is back on track, and the call has been made for submission of art pieces by this weekend.
The Tri-State Arts Association has been around for over half a century, encouraging the arts community in the region.
“The organization started in 1953, and we meet at the Huntington Museum of Art every other month, and we have a Board of Directors, and they meet on the intervening month,” said Diane Springer, of the Tri-State Arts Association. “We have such a nice art museum for being a small town. We have about 125 members, and sometimes we host workshops, but mainly we also run the Art In The Park event as well, which we host twice a year in normal times. Our next Art In The Park will happen on June 11 and 12 in the Ritter Park Historical District.”
Springer is an artist as well, with many of her paintings on display and for sale at the Tamarack Marketplace along Interstate 77 in Beckley.
As for the upcoming Biennial Juried Arts Exhibition, artists of all stripes are encouraged to be a part of the event and send their work in by this weekend. It is an opportunity for local and regional creatives to get their work shown and judged and seen by the public.
“For this exhibition, we bring in jurors from out of town, which allows us to bring in judges with various tastes in art,” said Springer. “We usually get over 100 entries each exhibit. The Huntington Museum of Art has room for about 50 or so of the area’s best works, and because this is the first event during the COVID pandemic, the art will stay displayed at the museum for three months.”
Artists do not have to be a member of the Tri-State Arts Association to enter; all artists 18 and over from the Tri-State are welcome to participate.
The kinds of art eligible for submission include paintings, drawings, photography, pottery, sculpture, digital art, glass and wood, as well as fiber and textiles.
All of the art must be original pieces created by the artists themselves and must have been made during or since 2020. Artists may submit up to two pieces of art per person. All art should be no bigger than 3 feet by 4 feet in size, and free-standing pieces should be ready for hanging or framing.
The entrance fee for the 2022 Biennial Juried Arts Exhibition is $20 for members of the Tri-State Arts Association and $25 for nonmembers.
Artists must bring their work to the Studio 2 part of the Huntington Museum of Art, located in the back of the building, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, or from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, and fill out the proper entry form, in person at the museum or ahead of time. Find an entry form in the comments at facebook.com/TriStateArtsAssociation. The Huntington Museum of Art is located at 2033 McCoy Road in Huntington.
All art will be for sale unless marked “Not For Sale” by the artist. The Tri-State Arts Association will facilitate all art sales and keep a 10% commission. All artwork will be insured by the Huntington Museum of Art during the exhibition.
This year’s prizes for the selected art pieces will include a Best in Show Award of $500, first place $300, second place $200 and third place $100.
The jury will make its decisions by May 23. The opening reception will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5. Those whose works were not chosen for display may pick up their pieces that day as well. Art that is chosen must stay on display until Aug. 28.
For more information, visit www.tri-stateartsassociation.org or call Springer at 304-544-0506 or email her at deedee1021@aol.com.