HUNTINGTON — Area parks are hopping now that warm weather is here. For the art lovers of our area, this weekend will be yet another good reason to visit Ritter Park, where the annual Art In The Park show will happen this Saturday and Sunday.

Set for 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on June 3 and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on June 4, the Art In The Park show will feature 28 artists in Ritter Park showcasing their work near the fountain at 10th Street and 13th Avenue.

