The Tri-State Arts Association presents Art in the Park at Ritter Park in Huntington in 2022.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State Arts Association will host New Member Jurying on Saturday, March 11.

Artists from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky are invited to submit five pieces of original visual art work (suitably presented) for review by the jury committee. Artists must deliver their work to Studio 3 behind the Huntington Museum of Art by 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, and return to pick it up by 1 p.m.

