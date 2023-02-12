HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State Arts Association will host New Member Jurying on Saturday, March 11.
Artists from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky are invited to submit five pieces of original visual art work (suitably presented) for review by the jury committee. Artists must deliver their work to Studio 3 behind the Huntington Museum of Art by 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, and return to pick it up by 1 p.m.
The association also accepts woodcarving, glasswork, fiber arts, mosaic, batik, fine-art jewelry and pottery.
There is a $25 jurying fee.
The Tri-State Arts Association, which hosts Art in the Park twice a year at Huntington’s Ritter Park, is a group of skilled artisans organized to provide support for its members and enhance the community through art.
