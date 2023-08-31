HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State Area in the coming week.
HUNTINGTON MUSIC AND ARTS FEST:The main event of the Huntington Music and Arts Festival takes place on Sept. 2 at the Ritter Park Amphitheater, beginning with free music and art vendors on hand at the Ritter Park Amphitheater parking from noon until 4 p.m. After 4 p.m., two stages and a multitude of music acts will perform on the Amphitheater stage until late into the evening. The lineup, which includes multiple acts that also performed at the massive Bonnaroo Festival this year, can be found at hmafestival.com. Tickets for the main concert are $25.Leading up to the Huntington Music and Arts Festival main event this Saturday, there will be a series of free events happening in town. Tonight, Thursday, Aug. 31, the official HMAF Comedy Night at Black Sheep Burrito and Brews begins at 6 p.m. Later this evening, after the comedy show, there will be a Sock Hop hosted by Cutler Station at Old North Arcade, Bar and Kitchen on Pullman Square beginning at 9 p.m. On Friday, Sept. 1, HMAF Week returns to the 9th Street live concert series. Beginning at 7 p.m., the free concert by Corduroy Brown and Tyler Hood will happen on 9th street between 3rd and 4th Avenues. This will mark the last 9th Street Live show of the summer and the usual food and drink vendors will be on hand.
