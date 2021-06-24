As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation open up more and more, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming days.
OUTDOOR MUSIC: Tonight, the outdoor Pullman Square Summer Concert Series continues from 6 to 9 p.m. with the bluesy original funk of Short and Company as well as Carter Miller. As always with these fun, family events, an array of food trucks, vendors, shops, drinking establishments and restaurants located in and around the live concert stage will be open.
PARAMOUNT PERFORMANCES: The historic and beautiful Paramount Arts Center in downtown Ashland will feature four shows in a row this weekend. Tomorrow, Friday, June 25, the Paramount will host a special production of “Getting to Know ... Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.” Geared towards kids and teenagers, this play uses the music and lyrics of the late and legendary Broadway composers Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II to introduce people to the world of musicals. The one-hour show will be performed by the Paramount Arts Center Summer Camps Production Camp Class. The performance begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are only $5.
On Saturday, June 26, the Paramount will host singer, songwriter and Ashland native Devin Hale for a full-band concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.
On Sunday, June 27, “Southern Charm” comedian Leanne Morgan will bring her hilarious stories to the Paramount in Ashland for two shows. The first performance happens on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. followed by another show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $40. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
DINNER AND TUNES: Tomorrow, on Friday, June 25, the Appalachian folk music trio the Cypress Band performs from 9 to 11 p.m. at Black Sheep Burrito and Brews located at 279 9th St. The show is free and tips for the artists are appreciated.
OPRY SERIES: The folks at the Mountain Opry continue their live music series this Saturday, June 26, at the Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. This week, the featured band will be Southridge, a local group made up of all-star pickers who are long-time regulars at the Opry. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $15 for adult, $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and under.
STREET TUNES: Here in Huntington, the 9th Street Concert Series continues on Friday, June 25, with a performance by Huntington rockers Flat Tracker and sounds of the original Appalachian songbook of Patrick Stanley. The show begins at 7 p.m. on 9th street between 3rd and 4th avenues along with beer and food for sale.
TOUGHMAN: For those of you wanting to strap on the gloves and have a go at other local amateur pugilists or want to watch your friends duke it out in the squared circle, the annual Toughman Contest returns to the Mountain Health Arena on both Friday and Saturday nights.
LIVE THEATER: Live theater returns to the Ritter Park Amphitheater this weekend when the Huntington Area Regional Theater presents the lively romp “The Addams Family.” The shows happen at 8:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday with tickets going for $12 for seniors and kids and $15 for adults.
LAST CHANCE BAND: On Saturday, a short drive along the Ohio River to the local treasure that is the Robert Newlon Airpark will lead to a performance by the Last Chance Band at the Fly In Cafe. With its restaurant, bar and wide-open spaces, the live music venue is located at 6090 Kyle Lane.
TOUR STOP: For those in the mood to take a road trip to hear some great music, Jamey Johnson will bring his current national tour to Pikeville, Kentucky, this Sunday when he performs at the Appalachian Wireless Arena at 7 p.m. More information can be found at appalachianwirelessarena.com.