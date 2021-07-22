As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation open up more and more, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming days.
CONCERT SERIES: Tonight, the outdoor Pullman Square Summer Concert Series continues from 6 to 9 p.m. with the music of Jamie Baxter and Paul Pace. As always with these fun, family events, an array of food trucks, vendors, shops, drinking establishments and restaurants located in and around the live concert stage will be open.
LIVE COMEDY: On Friday, July 23, the Paramount Arts Center will be hosting a show by comedian Bill Engvall. Hailing from Texas and living in California, Engvall is best known for being a part of the very popular Blue Collar Comedy Tour back in the day. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $40 to $75.
BALLET: The Art Center School of Dance, now celebrating its 47th season, will present the classic ballet Don Quixote at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Playhouse. Recent Huntington High School graduate Charlotte Edmunds will play the lead character Kitri, surrounded by a host of local talent. Tickets can be bought at the door from the Marshall University box office.
PARAMOUNT PERFORMANCE: On Saturday, July 24, the Jazz Alley Series continues at the Paramount with a special performance by the Cynthia Sayer Trio. An award-winning, four-string banjo player, Sayer brings swing and innovation to every note she plays, which has led to concerts on four continents, induction into the American Banjo Hall of Fame and regular appearances at Lincoln Center in New York City, where she lives. The show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets range from $15 to $35. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007.
STREET MUSIC: Here in Huntington, the 9th Street Concert Series continues tomorrow, July 24, with a performance by the southeastern Ohio-based cosmic rock band Jake Dunn and the Blackbirds. Also on the bill is the music of Cole Chaney. The show begins at 7 p.m. on 9th street between 3rd and 4th avenues, and beer and food will be available for sale.
‘MOUNTAIN STAGE’: The “Mountain Stage” radio show, the awesome representative of the Mountain State heard around the world, continues its live tapings this Sunday, July 25, in Charleston. On the bill will be Amy Helm, the late Levon Helm’s amazingly talented daughter, Chris Pierce, Christian Lopez, The Suitcase Junket and Erin and the Wildfire. The show begins at 7 p.m. and will take place at the Culture Center Theatre, located at 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East in Charleston.
HART IN THE PARK: While you are out on the town this weekend, check out the new performances by the Huntington Area Regional Theatre company as they continue their special run of Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella followed by the Young Performer’s Edition of Wizard of Oz, all in one production. The shows will take place at the Ritter Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. this weekend on Friday, July 23, and Saturday July 24. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and children.
UPCOMING EVENT: Tickets are still available for the Spirit of the South Tour coming to Ashland Riverfront Park on Aug. 7. This will be a big night of live music featuring the best southern rock on tour these days, a genre that has always done well here in the Tri-State. Headlining will be Blackberry Smoke. The other impressive acts on the bill include the Allman Betts Band, featuring the musically-talented sons of three of the original members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group the Allman Brothers Band including Devon Allman (Gregg Allman), Duane Betts (Dickey Betts) and Berry Oakley Jr. (Berry Oakley), and an appearance by the original drummer of the Allman Brothers Band Jaimoe with The Wild Feathers. The show begins at 6 p.m. and will feature three full band sets, followed by an all-star jam at the end. Tickets are $39.99 for general admission, and VIP tickets are available as well. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.