Here is what is going on here in the Tri-State in the coming week.
PULLMAN CONCERTS: Tonight, the outdoor Pullman Square Summer Concert Series continues from 6 to 9 p.m. with the music of Barry Frazee. As always with these fun, family events, an array of food trucks, vendors, shops, drinking establishments and restaurants located in and around the live concert stage will be open. Also, be sure to bring your own blankets and camp chairs.
FLY IN FESTIVAL: The Fly In Festival returns Friday-Saturday, Aug. 27-28, when multiple International Bluegrass Music Association award winners will take the stage including Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley featuring Mike Bub, Danny Paisley and Southern Grass, Kenny and Amanda Smith, and Don Rigsby. Other top acts on the bill include the Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack, guitar legend Wayne Henderson, world guitar champions Robin Kessinger and Robert Shafer and many more artists.
For those of you who can play a lick or two on the fiddle or guitar, the Fly In Festival will host the Clark Kessinger Memorial Fiddle Contest at noon Friday and the Robin Kessinger Instructional Workshop followed by the West Virginia State Flatpick Guitar Contest on Saturday morning. At 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, the festival will open so primitive campers can set up plus a potluck dinner and open jam will also happen as well for free. Tickets are $30 for Friday or Saturday or $50 for the whole weekend, and primitive camping is available for $20. More information can be found at facebook.com/flyinfestival. Look for an interview with Mike Bub elsewhere in today’s paper.
HMAF RETURNS: The 2021 Huntington Music and Arts Festival returns to the Ritter Park Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 4, featuring a great lineup of national, regional and local musicians and artists all showing their talents in one place. Headlining the music side of the event will be the now-nationally acclaimed John R. Miller and The Engine Lights plus 24 more acts. There will also be an Afterparty show at The Loud (formerly the V Club) beginning at 10 p.m. featuring William Matheny and the Strange Constellations, Dinosaur Burps, Tony From Bowling and Charlie Brown Superstar. More information can be found at hmafestival.com.
Before the main event, however, the Huntington Music and Arts Festival will host a full week of events held throughout downtown Huntington. Look for our article elsewhere in today’s paper for more information on the daily events to come.
LIVE MUSIC: The 9th Street Concert Series continues Friday, Aug. 27, with a performance by Madhouse. The show begins at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues, and beer and food will be available for sale.
The music venue The Loud (formerly the V Club) has a full slate of shows scheduled for this weekend. On Friday, Aug. 27, 20, Sean Whiting and the Big Badness at 9 p.m. will follow opening acts Cole Cheney and Clarke Sexton. Tickets are $10. Saturday’s lineup features multiple bands taking part in the Exclaim Records showcase featuring Mr. Awful and Friends and more. The show begins at 8 p.m., and tickets are $13. All of these shows are 18 and older. More ticket information can be found at theloudwv.com.
Saturday, Aug. 28, will also feature a free all-ages show at the Black Sheep Burrito and Brews downtown by Waltzer and Sea Scout beginning at 9 p.m.
The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.
FAMILY FUN: For family fun on the sweeter side of life, a trip to Valley Park in Hurricane, West Virginia, will lead you to the annual West Virginia Cupcake Festival. Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, and lasting until 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, the event will feature 75 cupcake, food and arts vendors, pageants and a carnival. More information can be found at wvcupcakefestival.com.
MOTORCYCLE RIDE: Finally, for those of you wanting to ride for a great cause, Black Sheep Harley-Davidson, at 408 4th St., will host the Parade of Honor ride on Saturday, Aug. 28. Benefiting the Folds of Honor Foundation, which supports the families of fallen and disabled military veterans, the ride will begin with registration from 9 a.m. until noon followed by a scenic outing along the mighty Ohio River from Huntington to Ironton, Portsmouth, Greenup and more with various stops along the way. Registration is $20 per person and $30 for couples.