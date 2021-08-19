HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond appropriately, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
CONCERT SERIES: On Thursday, the outdoor Pullman Square Summer Concert Series continues from 6 to 9 p.m. with the music of the band A Little Bit More. As always with these fun, family events, an array of food trucks, vendors, shops, drinking establishments and restaurants located in and around the live concert stage will be open. Also, be sure to bring your own blankets and camp chairs.
BLUES: The annual Diamond Teeth Mary Blues & Arts Festival returns for its 12th year this weekend. Happening at the Heritage Station Patio and Gazebo, this free festival, put on by the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, will honor Huntington blues legend Diamond Teeth Mary McClain with two nights of music. On Friday, Aug. 20, from 7 to 11 p.m., Beckley-based blues and soul singer Lady D and her band The Mission will headline, along with opening acts the Three’s Company Blues band and Elijah Boone Miller, the winner of the Huntington Blues Challenge competition. On Saturday, Aug. 21, the music begins at noon and will feature performances by Huntington Harmonica Club’s 20th Anniversary Lineup, The 1937 Flood, Big Rock and The CandyAss Mountain Boys, and the Huntington Blues Society All-Star Jam Band. Saturday will also include an open-air artisan market from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
JAZZ: On Friday, Aug. 20, the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland will continue its Jazz Alley Series with a performance by the DiMartino/Osland Jazztet featuring Vince DiMartino and Miles Osland. Tickets range from $15 to $35. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007.
MUSIC: In Huntington, the 9th Street Live concert series continues Friday, Aug. 20, with a performance by the Oakwood Road Band. The show begins at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues, and beer and food will be available for sale.
The music venue The Loud (formerly the V Club) has a full slate of shows scheduled for this weekend. On Friday, the band Massing will perform an EP Release Show at 10 p.m. Tickets are $10, and opening the show will be Emmalea Deal and Roy F. Bush. Saturday’s lineup features the bands Day Of The Sun, Zero Dark Thirty and 8lb Pressure. The show begins at 9 p.m. Sunday’s concert begins at 8 p.m., and on the bill are the groups Bumpin’ Uglies and Beggars Clan. All of these shows are 18 and older. More ticket information can be found at theloudwv.com.
The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.
FAIR FUN: Ashland is also the site for this week’s Boyd County Fair, which will run until Saturday, Aug. 21. For more information and the schedule of events and live music, go to boydcountyfair.com.
FESTIVAL: On Saturday, Aug. 21, Barboursville Park Amphitheater will host the Soulshine Music Festival. Lasting from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the all-day event will feature eight bands, with tickets ranging from $15 to $20. More information can be found at barboursvillepark.org/event/soul-shine-music-festival/.
BLUEGRASS: Looking ahead, the Tri-State’s premier bluegrass and old-time music get-together known as the Fly In Festival has tickets available for next week’s event. Happening at the Robert Newlon Airport, right on the banks of the Ohio River at 6090 Kyle Lane on the eastern edge of Huntington, the festival will begin Thursday, Aug. 26, with a potluck dinner, camp setups and jamming.
The Fly In Festival will continue Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28, when multiple International Bluegrass Music Association award winners will take the stage, including Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley featuring Mike Bub, Danny Paisley and Southern Grass, Kenny and Amanda Smith, and Don Rigsby.
Other top acts on the bill include the Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack, guitar legend Wayne Henderson, world guitar champions Robin Kessinger and Robert Shafer, and many more artists.
For those of you who can play a lick or two on the fiddle or guitar, the Fly In Festival will host the Clark Kessinger Memorial Fiddle Contest on Friday at noon and the Robin Kessinger Instructional Workshop followed by the West Virginia State Flatpick Guitar Contest on Saturday morning. Tickets are $30 for each day or $50 for the whole weekend, and primitive camping is available for $20. More information can be found at facebook.com/flyinfestival.