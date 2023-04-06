HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
AT THE OPRY: The Mountaineer Opry will feature a return performance by the band Fast Track at 7 p.m. this Saturday, April 8. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the show are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger. Fast Track is a group filled with bluegrass music veterans and award winners who performed at the Mountaineer Opry not long ago. Unfortunately, the bass player of the band, Ron Spears, passed away on March 22, just two weeks ago. Fast Track, like everyone else, was stunned by this news and they have decided to move forward with this concert, making it a tribute to their fallen band mate.
LIVE AT BOOTS: BOOTS, Spirits and Feed venue at 411 9th St. in Huntington will feature the music of Jayce Turley and Cardinal Point from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, April 7.
YOKUM AND ALLEN IN CONCERT: The folks at the Foundry Theater are hosting a concert by First Man Records label musicians Adam Yokum and Chris Allen, who are currently on their “Dreaming and Driving” tour with Ghandiii and Jetpack John$on. The show happens at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. The venue is located on the second floor at 800 5th Ave. in downtown Huntington. More information on tickets can be found at foundrytheater.org.
CUNNINGHAM AT THE CELLAR DOOR: The Cellar Door is hosting a concert on Saturday, April 8, by Alexis Cunningham, a singer-songwriter originally from Huntington and now based in Philadelphia who is known for her emotional performances and unique way of weaving her life experiences into her songwriting. Cunningham’s concert begins at 8 p.m. The venue is located at 905 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington.
SEDARIS ON STAGE: The historic Paramount Arts Center is hosting “An Evening With David Sedaris” tonight, Thursday, April 6, at 8 p.m. Sedaris is a humorist, satirist and author of the bestselling books “Calypso,” “Naked,” “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim,” and is also a regular contributor on National Public Radio. According to the venue, “Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing. Books will be available for sale at the event, courtesy of Broadway Books.” Tickets range from $35 to $65 and the Paramount is located at 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland. More information on shows at the Paramount can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden is hosting a multi-act concert on Friday, April 7, featuring Shallow Side along with Zero Dark Thirty, Kings Hollow and Signals. Tickets are $13 and the show starts at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, April 8, The Loud presents a show by Nicholas Jamerson and the Morning Jays and Brother Smith at 8:30 p.m. The dance party begins at 9 p.m. and tickets are $17.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information can be found at theloudwv.com.
