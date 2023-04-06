The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.

AT THE OPRY: The Mountaineer Opry will feature a return performance by the band Fast Track at 7 p.m. this Saturday, April 8. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the show are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger. Fast Track is a group filled with bluegrass music veterans and award winners who performed at the Mountaineer Opry not long ago. Unfortunately, the bass player of the band, Ron Spears, passed away on March 22, just two weeks ago. Fast Track, like everyone else, was stunned by this news and they have decided to move forward with this concert, making it a tribute to their fallen band mate.

