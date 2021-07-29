As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation open up more and more, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
CONCERT SERIES: The outdoor Pullman Square Summer Concert Series continues from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday with the music of Billy Drysdale and Rick Huckaby. As always with these fun, family events, an array of food trucks, vendors, shops, drinking establishments and restaurants located in and around the live concert stage will be open.
FAIR: The Cabell County Fair kicks into high gear this weekend, starting at 3 p.m. Thursday and going through Saturday night. Happening at the fairgrounds in Milton, Thursday afternoon and evening will feature the carnival and rides, multiple 4-H animal showings and contests, a mini-car demolition derby at 7 p.m. and more. Thursday’s music lineup will feature the Roten Boys band at 5 p.m., the Rowsey Family Band at 6:30 p.m. and Dustin Lambert performing at 8 p.m. For the complete lineup of activities and music, go to facebook.com/cabellcountyfair and scroll down until you see the schedules.
MUSICAL SELECTIONS: On Friday, July 30, the Paramount Arts Center will host a show by Kentucky’s southern rock veterans Black Stone Cherry. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets range from $25 to $65.
In Huntington, the 9th Street Concert Series continues Friday with a performance by Big Planet. The show begins at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues, and beer and food will be sold.
Also on Friday, the W.B. Walker radio pre-show will happen at 5 p.m. at Black Sheep Burrito and Brews, located at 279 9th St. The show by Charles Wesley Godwin is $7 at the door.
Later that same evening at The Loud (formerly the V Club), W.B. Walker will host a live taping of his podcast featuring over nine musicians and bands. The show begins at 6 p.m. and is for people 18 and older, and tickets are $30 general admission.
On Saturday, July 31, the group Byzantine will perform at The Loud at 8 p.m., along with the bands Revision Revised, Signals and What Drives The Weak. Tickets can be bought at the door, and the show is for people 18 and older. More information on all shows can be found at theloudwv.com.
“MOUNTAIN STAGE”: The “Mountain Stage” radio show, the musical representative of the Mountain State heard around the world, continues its live tapings this Sunday, Aug. 1, in Charleston. On the bill will be Steve Earle and the Dukes, John R. Miller, western North Carolina mountain guitar man and poet Malcolm Holcombe, Bella White, Mary Hott and the Carpenter Ants. The show begins at 7 p.m. and will take place at the Culture Center Theatre, located at 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East in Charleston. Tickets are $30. More information can be found at mountainstage.org.
TUNES IN ASHLAND: The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse, located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, will feature the music of Timothy Leftwich on Friday, July 30, at 7 p.m. The next night, Saturday, the Guitar Bar will feature a performance by Kyle Tipton at 7 p.m.
TOUR: Tickets are still available for the Spirit of the South Tour coming to Ashland Riverfront Park on Aug. 7. This will be a big night of live music featuring the best southern rock on tour these days, a genre that has always done well in the Tri-State. Headlining will be Blackberry Smoke. Other acts on the bill include the Allman Betts Band, featuring the musically talented sons of three of the original members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group the Allman Brothers Band — Devon Allman (Gregg Allman), Duane Betts (Dickey Betts) and Berry Oakley Jr. (Berry Oakley) — and an appearance by the original drummer. The show begins at 6 p.m. and will feature three full band sets followed by an all-star jam at the end. Tickets are $39.99 for general admission, and VIP tickets are available as well. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.